An early lead held up for the Ninth District leaders last Tuesday.
Rhineland Post 147 (14-1, 13-0) scored three runs in the first inning and carried that into a 5-0 win on the road at Washington Post 218 (11-3, 8-2).
Post 147 starting pitcher Trent Anderson recorded 10 strikeouts while holding Washington off the scoreboard for 6.2 innings on four hits and three walks.
“He pitched a great game, keeping us off balance the whole night only allowing us three hits,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “He deserves the credit and we need to take better at-bats against a solid pitcher like that. They also play good defense, so there weren’t too many miscues to try to take advantage of. He punched out 10 of our guys, so we certainly have work to do, but the season is young for us so our guys will get to work to clean it up.”
Colten Robinson recorded the final out.
Post 218 managed a double from Zac Coulter and singles from Sam Heggemann, Louis Paule and Calvin Straatmann in the contest.
Jacob Bauche, Paule and Brayden Mayer each reached on walks.
Coulter was hit by a pitch.
Mayer put down a sacrifice bunt.
Opposing Anderson on the mound for Post 218 were Caleb Kleekamp and Ethan Mort.
Kleekamp pitched the first three innings and surrendered five runs, four earned, on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts.
“On our end, Caleb Kleekamp deserved better,” Getsee said. “We had some mental errors that don’t show up in the box score and they had some timely hits plating their first couple of runs with two outs.”
Mort finished out the game and allowed no runs on one hit and two strikeouts.
“(Mort) kept them off the board, having a great outing against a very good hitting team,” Getsee said. “He’s had great outings this year and we’re going to need that to continue to make any kind of run the rest of the way.”
Of Rhineland’s eight hits, Chase McKague, Anderson and Jon Utley all had two. Utley’s double was the only hit to go for extra bases.
Cameron Michel and Parker Anderson each added a single.
McKague scored twice. Michel, Trent Anderson and Gavin Hackmann each scored a run.
Utley was responsible for three of the runs batted in. Parker Anderson drove in one.
Jeb Seaver reached on a walk.
Michel recorded the game’s only stolen base.
Post 218 got back into the win column the next night against St. Peters Post 313. The team finished out the week with road games at St. Charles Post 312 Thursday and a doubleheader at Elsberry Post 226 Friday.
Washington next plays at home Saturday at noon, hosting Rosebud Post 587 in a doubleheader.