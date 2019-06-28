When it comes to the Ninth District Juniors, Rhineland Post 147 appears unstoppable.
At 12-0 in league play, Rhineland has controlled the district standings all season. As of Tuesday morning, Post 147 had three more games remaining in its attempt at a perfect season in league play.
Rhineland is scheduled to platy at Union Post 297 Tuesday, at Pacific Post 320 Wednesday and at home against St. Peters Post 313 Thursday.
Post 147 boasts a 16-2 overall record on the summer with its only two blemishes against Fike Post 499 and St. Charles Post 312 in nonleague play.
Chasing Rhineland in the standings have been Washington Post 218 (11-2), Hannibal Post 55 (10-5) and Union Post 297 (10-5).
Post 218’s remaining schedule includes making up Saturday’s rained-out games with Rosebud Post 587 with one game Tuesday at Owensville City Park and a final league game at Elsberry Post 226 Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Rhineland game was the last remaining item on the schedule for Post 297. Hannibal has a final league game at Rosebud Saturday.
Holding down the remaining playoff spots in the district are Pacific Post 320 (7-5), Elsberry Post 226 (5-6), Rosebud (4-5) and Warrenton VFW Post 2180 (2-11).
Warrenton’s chances of finishing in the top eight improved this weekend with reports of New Haven Post 366 (2-10) ending its junior season early.
Pressuring Warrenton for the final spot are St. Charles (1-10) and St. Peters (1-14).
Post 366 Drops
The Missourian has learned that New Haven Post 366 has canceled its remaining Ninth District Junior Legion schedule.
The team has been removed from the Ninth District’s standings and website.
Post 366 had beaten St. Charles and St. Peters in district play and posted a 2-10 district record (5-12 overall) at the time of its withdrawal.
Team officials could not be reached for comment. New Haven’s Senior team is scheduled to continue play.