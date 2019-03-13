Andrew Reidt learned quite a bit playing baseball locally.
Now, he’s ready to give back.
Reidt takes over the New Haven Shamrocks this spring.
“I’m very excited to take on my first season as a head coach here in New Haven,” Reidt said. “It will be fun to coach in the conference I played in growing up having graduated from Pacific.”
Reidt is a 2010 graduate of Pacific High School, where he was one of the area’s top pitchers for Jeff Reed’s team.
After that, Reidt went to St. Louis Community College and then transferred to Cameron University in Oklahoma, where he completed his college career.
He was in the right place at the right time and got a tryout in front of a St. Louis Cardinals scout. He ended up being signed and went from umpiring locally with his father, Keith, to pitching in Jupiter, Fla., in the minor leagues.
Reidt pitched in 2014 for the Gulf Coast Cardinals, going 4-1 with a 4.15 ERA. He took the hill 16 times, starting twice and throwing 30.1 innings. He allowed 28 hits and three walks while striking out 24.
Reidt takes over a New Haven team which went 3-14 last year, winning two games in the district tournament.
The Shamrocks broke a losing streak against Calvary Lutheran April 10, 18-7, and won back-to-back games over Crossroads College Prep (11-1) and Clopton (7-6) before falling to Van-Far.
The Shamrocks have some returning players who also saw action for the New Haven Post 366 American Legion baseball program last summer.
Reidt is still getting to know his team.
“Our goal is to compete in every game and win 10 games,” Reidt said.