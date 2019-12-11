In their first action of the new season Saturday, the Washington Lady Jays wrestled their way to fifth place at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Washington racked up 122 team points in the event, finishing behind St. Charles (151), Lindbergh (144), Francis Howell Central (143) and Ft. Zumwalt North (127).
Other primary team totals included Hickman (98), Pattonville (78), McCluer (61.5), Sikeston (60), Battle (57), Rock Bridge (44), Wentzville Liberty (36), Pacific (36), Ft. Zumwalt East (33), Ft. Zumwalt South (30), Windsor (28), Warrenton (240, Notre Dame (16) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (10).
Junior Mia Reed was the top peformer for the Lady Jays, winning the 115-pound weight class. Reed finished all three of her opponents by pin in the first round. She pinned Makayla Parks (McCluer, 1:30), Danita Smith (McCluer, 0:57) and Alishah Choudhry (Rock Bridge, 0:26).
Arianna Hill (103 pounds), Allison Meyer (120) and Halaina O’Bryant (142) each finished second in their divisions.
Hill pinned both Natalie Ford (Lindbergh, 0:49) and Nia Jones (McCluer, 3:15) before being pinned by Francis Howell Central’s Sophia Miller in the championship match.
Meyer pinned both Lillie Zimmermann (Union, 1:36) and Earthis Pascua (Lindbergh, 1:09), but was then pinned in the championship match by Sabrina King (St. Charles).
O’Bryant pinned Aliyah Pyke (Lindbergh, 0:30), Bella Walker (Pacific, 1:11) and Isabella Tucci (Pattonville, 0:57) all in the first round. Maegan Hayes pinned O’Bryant in the 142-pound championship round.
Julia Donnelly placed third at 110 pounds. She pinned Lillia Clay (Liberty, 1:55) and then was pinned in the semifinals by Reilly Baughman (Windsor). In the third-place match, Donnelly pinned Ali Burkemper (Ft. Zumwalt North) in 3:43.
McKenna Deckelman finished sixth at 125 pounds. She gained wins by pin against Cat Jacques (Lindbergh, 1:33), Angelique Russell (Ft. Zumwalt East, 1:08) and Alexandra Cosmano, 2:46).
Nina Zimmermann also competed for Washington at 103 pounds and went 0-2, placing seventh.
Stella Secor was a second Washington wrestler at 110 pounds. She went 2-3 in the tournament and placed eighth in that division. Secor’s wins included a pin against Trinity Greenwood (Ft. Zumwalt East, 1:48) and a medical forfeit against Ashley Cedeno (Ft. Zumwalt South).
Lindsay Sprung (130), Kylee Perriman (187) and Alexandria Missey (120) each competed for Washington and did not place.