A local legend will be taking the reins for St. Clair softball this fall.
Lady Bulldog and Mizzou alumna Anna Reed will step into the head coaching position for St. Clair softball after serving as the assistant coach during last fall’s 11-11 season.
“Overall I am thrilled to be a part of this program,” Reed said. “It is a great feeling to be able to start my head coaching career at my alma matter. It always seems to mean a little more when you’re working with girls in your community.”
Reed played for the St. Clair varsity from 2009-2012 and led the team in batting average, home runs and RBIs all four years.
At Mizzou, Reed played in 30 games during the 2015 season, during which the Lady Tigers were regional champions and finished No. 12 in the final ESPN.com / USA Softball poll.
Reed started 43 games her final season at Mizzou in 2017. She hit three home runs and collected 15 RBIs.
Reed started her collegiate career at Jefferson College.
At St. Clair High School, she also played on the baseball team.
“I am also very lucky to have Megan Griffin as my assistant coach,” Reed said. “Megan was with us two years ago as a volunteer coach. She is very knowledgeable of the game and a huge asset to this program. Megan and I have big plans for the St. Clair Softball program moving forward, part of those plans include becoming a more structured, competitive program.”
Reed takes over the program from Garan McCuskey, who coached the program the past five seasons with steadily growing win totals from the start of his tenure to the finish.
“What a great experience I had with St. Clair softball,” McCuskey said. “As I hope my girls have learned valuable life lessons throughout the years, I too have learned a great deal. Coaching is a passion for me. It’s more than just teaching fundamentals and instruction, albeit a must, however, my philosophy is much more than that......more personal, with each of my girls.”
St. Clair had their best finish under McCuskey last fall, tying for fifth in the Four Rivers Conference and defeating Owensville in the district tournament.
“I will miss it, but I will be able to spend valuable time with my son as he is playing sports through all seasons,” McCuskey said. “That is what is most important.”
McCuskey knows he is leaving the program in good hands.
“Anna Reed will do a fantastic job,” He said. “She has lots of knowledge of the game and understands it very well. She was an amazing player for St. Clair and even better while at Mizzou. The girls look up to her and Anna has the ability to connect with our athletes. I look forward to the years to come for St. Clair softball. I will definitely miss coaching with her. We worked very well together. I wish her all the success.”
Reed has close to 20 players out for the program this season.
“We have high expectations for our girls and have been focusing on improving key fundamentals and having more productive practices,” Reed said. “We lost 10 seniors last season so we have a young team this year with a hand full of girls who have never played before. We are working to improve the culture of this program and are both thrilled to see the hard work that our girls have put in so far in the last couples practices. We are definitely challenging this team and look forward to seeing how we improve throughout the season.”
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to open the 2019 season at home on Friday, Aug. 30, against Steelville.