A total of 63 teams kicked off 2020 at the second annual Wonder Woman Girls Wrestling Tournament in Columbia.
Among those teams was Washington, which tied with Plattsburg for 16th place with 87 points at the two-day event Friday and Saturday.
Holt won the tournament with 162 points. Also in the top five were Lebanon (146.5), Northwest (132), St. Charles (129.5) and Lafayette (112). Another area team, St. Clair, finished in 26th place with 67 points.
Washington juniors Mia Reed (110 pounds) and Allison Meyer (115) each ended the weekend on the medal stand.
Reed placed second in her division after starting with four consecutive wins by pin against Lilly Soendker (Smith-Cotton, 0:31), Emily Sporleder (Blair Oaks, 1:34), Megan Stutsman (Holt, 1:54) and Taylor Mustain (Camdenton, 5:59).
Lafayette’s unbeaten Faith Cole was able to pin Reed in the championship round. It stands as Reed’s only loss of the season to date.
Meyer finished third, last pinning Sophia Trann (Francis Howell Central) in 5:25.
In previous rounds, Meyer pinned Abigail Pesselato (Mehlville, 1:58), Madison Bellinger (Northwest, 3:06), Ashlynn Loechner (Lebanon, 3:03) and Kaylnn Crocker (St. James, 3:15).
Emalie Olson (Kearney) was the only one able to score a win against Meyer, doing so by pin in the semifinals. Olson went on to win the individual championship for that weight class.
McKenna Deckelman (120) scored four wins for Washington, pinning Laylah Frost (Notre Dame, 0:57), Demie Cobb (Osage, 3:10) and Madison Buell (Winnetonka, 1:02), and winning a 7-5 decision against Jaylen Williams (Waynesville).
Arianna Hill (103) and Halaina O’Bryant (142) each gained three wins.
Hill pinned Jaden Dove (Troy, 1:25) and Angel Sanchez-Hernandez (Liberty North, 3:06), and won a 5-4 decision against teammate Julia Donnelly.
O’Bryant pinned Sophia Scheller (Lafayette, 2:43), Jose Begeman (Fulton) and Anne Wagner (Brentwood, 3:49).
Donnelly scored a pin against Brooke Dillon (Rolla) in 2:26.
Linsay Sprung (125), Shelby Whitacre (152), Nina Zimmerman (110), Stella Secor (115) and Alexandria Missey (120) all competed for the Lady Jays as well, but did not record wins.
Washington will host the Gateway Athletic Central girls wrestling Championships Tuesday, Jan. 14, starting at 5 p.m.