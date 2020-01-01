For the second year in a row, Washington junior Mia Reed claimed a state cross country medal.
Reed finished 12th Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Class 4 girls state championship race at Gans Creek in Columbia with a time of 18:53.4.
“It’s pretty great,” Reed said about gaining the second state cross country medal of her career. “Now I’m excited for track season and my senior season and whatever else comes along the way.”
As runners got off to a fast start, Reed stayed with the lead pack and stood in 14th place after the first 1,000 meters.
She dipped as low as 24th at the second kilometer, but quickly re-established herself in the top 20 over the next two intervals.
It was in the final 1,000 meters where Reed shined, moving up eight positions to cross the finish line in 12th place.
“She was a warrior getting out there up front,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We were hoping for top 20. For her to move up eight spots in the last 1,000 meters and then beat three or four girls to the line — she was a warrior today.”
It was the third time running at the state meet for Reed, but the first time on the new course after the event was relocated to Gans Creek from the Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
“It was very different from what I’m used to because we always train hills,” Reed said. “We practice on hills all the time because pretty much up until now, all of our courses have had hills. This one was a lot different, but it was nice.”
One of the more challenging hills was an obstacle in getting to the state race as Washington hosted the Class 4 District 3 race Oct. 26 at Big Driver. In the final mile of that course, runners have to scale “Heartbreak Hill,” which always served as a preview trial for runners that would go on to face “Firehouse Hill” on the Oak Hills course.
Reed has steadily improved her finish in the state championships each year. As a freshman in 2017, she placed 42nd as the Lady Jays placed fifth in the team standings.
She reached the individual podium for the first time in her sophomore season by placing 24th. The Lady Jays were disappointed as a team that season to not send all seven runners to the state meet in 2018 after doing so for three straight years from 2015-17.
Washington got to send its full girls team back to the state meet this season, finishing 14th with 262 points. The Lady Jays took second place in both the Class 4 District 3 and Section 2 races.
“It was really nice because just working together every day, running on the road, smiling and laughing — getting close together just made it feel even better when we made it as a team,” Reed said.
Without a senior on the team, Washington is in position to potentially return seven experienced state runners next year.
Running with Reed from the team this season were fellow juniors Jessie Donnelly, Mc-Kenna Jacquin, Lilly Nix and Allison Meyer, and freshmen Julia Donnelly and Nina Zimmermann.
“We’ve got a bunch of juniors, a couple of sophomores and freshmen,” Olszowka said. “We’ve got a couple of eighth-graders that are really going to help us next year coming in too. We need a tradition and that’s what Lee’s Summit has, what Festus has and what Herculaneum has. It can’t just be one year because people will move on to other things. When you get that type of tradition going, people want to be a part of it.”
Reed is also a multiple time state medalist in the spring track season, including a 2018 state championship in the 3,200-meter relay, and a returning state qualifier in the winter wrestling season.