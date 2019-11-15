For the first time in three years, Washington had two cross country races to run on the final day of the season.
The Lady Jays qualified as a full team for the MSHSAA Class 4 state cross country championships this season for the first time since 2017, placing 14th with 262 points. The event was held Saturday at Gans Creek in Columbia.
Senior Noah Little became the first Washington runner on the boys side to qualify for the event since Clayton Duchatschek in 2016.
Girls
Rock Bridge freshman Carolyn Ford set a new girls course record in the race, winning the individual state title in 18:08.6.
Lee’s Summit West edged Ford’s Lady Bruins by three points for the team title, 109-112.
Junior Mia Reed had the top finish on the Washington team, placing 12th. She moved up eight positions from 20th place in the final kilometer and earned the second state medal of her cross country career.
“She was a warrior getting out there up front,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We were hoping for top 20. For her to move up eight spots in the last 1,000 meters and then beat three or four girls to the line — she was a warrior today.”
Freshman Julia Donnelly placed 29th in 19:17.8.
Junior Jessie Donnelly ran 61st in 19:47.2.
Junior McKenna Jacquin (153rd, 21:14.8) and junior Lilly Nix (162nd, 21:54) rounded out the Washington scores.
Freshman Nina Zimmermann finished 164th in 22:09 and junior Allison Meyer was 167th in 22:21.
“It was a great season — GAC champions, second in our district and we come back and are second in the sectional,” Olszowka said. “Today’s one day and it wasn’t our day, but we’ve had plenty of days this year. These girls worked their butts off and we’re real proud of them. Next year we’ll return and we’ll fight another day.”
Boys
Rockhurst senior Wesley Porter won the individual state title in 15:07.5, followed by the Class 4 District 3 winner at Big Driver in Washington two weeks prior, Helias Catholic senior Jack Crull, in 15:21.3.
Raymore-Peculiar won the team title with 104 points, beating out runner-up SLUH with a score of 119.
Little was able to stay with a large lead group through the first two kilometers before falling back to ultimately finish 50th individually in 16:22.4, his best time of the season.
“We had a game plan for Noah too and he followed it and he ran awesome,” Olszowka said. “By far the best time of his high school career. The truth about Gans Creek is that this is laid out as a college course and he ran a great time on (it).”
The previous two seasons, Little narrowly missed the cut for the state meet in the sectional round. He pushed through into not just the top 30 in the sectional race this season, but into the top 15 qualifiers.
It was the first time running on the new course at Gans Creek for the Blue Jays. The course is somewhat flatter than its predecessor in the state race, Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
“It’s a beautiful course,” Olszowka said. “I wasn’t happy about the move here, but I think after seeing today it was the right decision. I think it’s going to become its own tradition, so I’m very happy.”
Some other schools were on the course for the second time this year after getting to run in the Gans Creek Classic back in September.
“That put us at a disadvantage, but we watched the first couple of races and the race wasn’t nearly as flat as I thought it would be, which plays to our strengths,” Olszowka said. “We run the hills and train for Big Driver. I found that for a lot of teams, the second half ran faster for them because they were too conservative.”
The new course at Gans Creek serves as the home facility for the University of Missouri and will host the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships in 2021.