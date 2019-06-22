Ray Steinhoff never imagined 39 years ago that he would spend his entire career in one school district.
So it was with a heavy heart that Steinhoff announced this spring he will be retiring as New Haven High School’s Director of Athletics, leaving a program he’s been heavily involved with for the past four decades.
He said he’s looking forward to the freedom and flexibility that comes with retiring. He and his wife, the former Ruth Scheer of New Haven, plan to spend more time traveling and visiting with their children and grandchildren.
“I’ll miss the relationships that I’ve built in this community; the school staff and students, but everybody moves on at some point,” he said.
After a long and distinguished career as the head boys basketball coach, a job that ended an impressive 34 years at the helm of the Shamrocks, Steinhoff stayed on as the school’s athletic director. He had guided what is certainly a golden era in New Haven boys’ basketball history (the Shamrocks’ home court bears his name), but his work as the school’s AD has also been remarkable.
Steinhoff retired from teaching physical education and coaching five years ago after 34 years in the New Haven school system. He had also been the school’s athletic director the last 30 years while he was the coach, but now he’s going to enjoy full retirement as he gives up the job as AD.
He never totally “left the building” in 2014 when he hung up his coaching whistle, which coincided with the graduation of daughter, Rachel. She was headed off to Truman State on a basketball scholarship and the Steinhoffs wanted to follow her collegiate playing days. Ray needed time to travel to her games, but New Haven wanted Steinhoff to stay on as AD after he retired, so he continued in a part-time position.
“They (the district administrators) were good about it,” he said. “If I wanted to get away and see my kids and grandkids, it was OK. They told me, do what you have to do.”
The Steinhoffs’ son, Ryan, a 2003 New Haven graduate, had received his degree from Columbia College where he, too, had played basketball. By 2014, Ryan was living in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Mrs. Steinhoff, who had retired from teaching two years before her husband, was making trips to Canada while Ray stayed back in New Haven.
Ray and Ruth both attended ECC and SEMO, but they never connected until Steinhoff took the job at New Haven, where she was already on the teaching staff.
“When we talk about the classes we took in college, we believe we were in the same ones now that we discuss them, but we really didn’t know each other then,” said Steinhoff.
Steinhoff graduated from Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles County in 1976, and played for the late Lee McKinney. Then after two years at East Central College in Union where he played basketball under two coaches he admired and respected — Marvin Walker and Dick Nagy — he went to Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and graduated in 1980. Walker left ECC after Steinhoff’s first year there and took a job at SEMO, and Nagy became an assistant under Lou Henson at the University of Illinois.
Steinhoff started teaching and coaching at New Haven in the fall of 1980. He was the junior varsity and freshman boys basketball coach and head baseball coach. He also coached freshman volleyball his fist few years. Dave Hackmann was the head coach in Steinhoff’s first year at New Haven, and then spent four years with Head Coach Dave Neier. When Neier left to take the head coaching job at Union, Steinhoff was elevated to the top position.
“I was really fortunate to work with some hardworking and dedicated coaches,” he said.
During his first 19 years at New Haven, Steinhoff also was the head baseball coach and his 1987 team won the state championship. When one of his former players, Jim Scheer, came back to the district he turned over the reigns of head baseball coach to Scheer. Steinhoff stayed as assistant coach until retiring in 2014. While assisting with the baseball program, New Haven went to state three more times — 2002, 2007 and 2008 — winning the title in 2007.
After many years of success at New Haven, Steinhoff had some overtures from other schools about taking their coaching position, but he never considered leaving.
“I enjoyed the small school setting. I think I was better suited to a small school. New Haven was the ideal place for me.”
Collectively, New Haven sports teams have won 18 state championships, and 51 teams have made it to the final four. During Steinhoff’s 34 years as AD, the Shamrocks have brought home 13 state titles and 44 teams have reached the final four.
“While I’ve been here I had Tim Strobel and Derek Bailey with me as assistants for a long, long time, and it benefits a program to have stability on a coaching staff,” Steinhoff added. “Tim was my high school principal — my boss — and also my assistant. It worked out well and our program got better when he and Derek joined the staff.”
While at ECC, Steinhoff became acquainted with people from the Washington and New Haven area, and one of them was Tom Dill, who put in a good word for him that helped land the Shamrocks’ coaching job.
“I had heard about the successful New Haven teams from the 1950s, and in my mind, New Haven had the edge over a couple of other opportunities,” he said. “But at that time I didn’t think I would stay here 39 years.”
The Shamrocks won four consecutive Class S state championships from 1956-1959, compiling a record of 130-6 during that time. “That’s just an incredible run,” said Steinhoff, who then built his own legacy at New Haven.
Steinhoff compiled a basketball coaching record of 550 wins and 288 losses. In 2011 he was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. The next year, the New Haven boys basketball program was enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Prior to Steinhoff’s arrival, New Haven also won a boys state basketball title in 1970 while the late Glenn Scheer was coach.
Under Steinhoff’s guidance, New Haven went to the state semifinals four times, winning championships in 1997, 1999 and 2001. His 1998 team also reached the final four.
“I tried to stress to the community how difficult it is to get to a final four,” he said. “Most programs never get to experience that. I think at small schools, it’s hard to put out successful teams year after year.”
Steinhoff said he had no doubts that going to New Haven in 1980 was the right choice. The school already had a winning tradition, and he wanted to build on that. “It is easier to rekindle a tradition, I think, than to start one. Here, we had that tradition. You could tell the kids on your team, it is possible.”
Steinhoff believes that winning a state championship at New Haven was about as difficult as winning the conference. That’s because New Haven is the smallest school in the Four Rivers Conference, which for many years also included Washington High School. When the Shamrocks put together a 17-game conference winning streak from 1989 to 1990, and won two league titles, the Blue Jays were still in the conference. Over the years New Haven has been in the smallest class in the state, until moving up to Class 2 this year.
Steinhoff said experience is a great teacher, and through the years he became wiser as a coach and athletic director. “We had eight or 10 teams that never went to state that were as good as some that did,” he said. “I wish I could have coached them 10 years later in my career.”
On being in New Haven all these years, he says, “This was home. It was a great school and I had tremendous community support, good assistants and hardworking players. I can’t say enough about them.”
Now he has no regrets about retiring, because those spring, summer and fall trips to Canada can be extended stays, and that’s what Steinhoff and his wife plan to do. But what about Canada in the winter? “We don’t go there then. If they want to see us, they’re going to have to come here,” he said with a grin.
“We’re going to enjoy it a lot more,” he added, “but in between those trips I’m going to have to find something to do. I’m sure I’ll be popping into the gym from time to time to watch a game.”