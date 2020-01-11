It’s easy to say that Reagan Rapert has made an immediate impact for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats.
The junior guard was named most valuable player of the Lutheran South Tournament Saturday following Union’s 54-48 win over the host team.
“It was exciting for the girls to win the tournament,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “They had worked so hard to be in that situation. I was happy that they got to win that in a fun environment.”
Union (8-0) continued its momentum at the three-day tournament.
After beating the Blue Knights homeschool team Thursday, 68-20, Union then defeated Ft. Zumwalt West in the semifinals Friday, 63-46.
A transfer from Melbourne, Ark., Rapert scored 23 points in the title contest. That included 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Three Honored
Overall, Union had three players named to the all-tournament team. Juniors Emily Gaebe and Julia Overstreet joined Rapert. Gaebe netted 19 points in the title contest, including 15 in the opening half.
“I am extremely proud of all three girls who made the all-tournament team,” Pat Rapert said. “All three played their hearts out and stepped up at different times throughout the tournament.”
It was Union’s first tournament title since 2010, when the Lady ’Cats won the Orchard Farm Tournament.
Others selected to the all-tournament team were Lutheran South’s Emma Pawlitz, Emma Heskett, and Macy Schelp, Ft. Zumwalt West’s Brooklyn Palmer and Lillie Pickett, Hercualneum’s Paige Fowler and Taylor Metcalf, and Jennings’ Aaliyah Scott.
The tournament marked the first time Union played with its new-look lineup. Junior Maddie Helling was injured in the Pacific game Dec. 19 and is expected to miss the rest of the season due to injury.
Lutheran South
Union held a two-point lead after one quarter, 16-14. The Lady ’Cats added to the lead and were up 29-16 at the half. After a Lutheran South surge, it was 37-32 through three quarters.
Lutheran South pulled to within two points in the fourth quarter before Union went on a final surge to win it, 54-48.
“They were a quality team,” Pat Rapert said. “Both teams played hard. Lutheran South made some big shots and some big plays to keep it close. We had a 15-point lead at one time and then got into some foul trouble. It was a good test for us, and it was good to see us play through some adversity.”
Rapert added nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals to her 23 points.
Gaebe also had three rebounds and three steals to go with her 18 points.
Jessi Clark scored six points with five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Megan Siedhoff ended with four points, two rebounds and one steal.
Julia Overstreet was next with three points.
Sophie Eagan and Emma Rinne each had one rebound.
Union went 12-19 from the free-throw line and hit four three-point baskets.
Pawlitz was the Lutheran South scoring leader with 19 points and added three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Heskett had 13 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Savannah Schmidt ended with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots.
Schelp scored four points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Chloe Akerson had two points, two assists and two rebounds.
Grace Haase added three rebounds and a blocked shot. Mikayla Nichols contributed two rebounds and Emily Meyer ended with one.
Lutheran South hit six three-point baskets and went 4-8 from the free-throw line.
The tournament had a bit of a different format with seven teams. Lutheran South played in a three-team pool, defeating Jennings, 57-53, and KIPP St. Louis, 83-21, both Thursday.
Ft. Zumwalt West
Union was able to reverse last year’s loss to Ft. Zumwalt West in the event semifinals with a 63-46 decision this time.
“They were a quality team with a lot of size and depth,” Pat Rapert said. “We played great defense and rebounded the ball well. To date, it is the best game we have played.”
The Lady ’Cats led 15-8 after one quarter, 30-16 at the half and 46-33 after three quarters.
Union capitalized at the free-throw line, knocking down 26 of 33 attempts. Ft. Zumwalt West was 4-7 from the line.
Union hit nine three-point baskets to Ft. Zumwalt West’s four.
Rapert was the scoring leader with 23 points. She hit four three-point baskets and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. Rapert also had 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals.
Overstreet scored 21 points with two three-point baskets and went 9-10 from the free-throw line. She also had six rebounds four steals and three assists.
Gaebe netted 13 points while going 6-8 from the free-throw line. She also had a three-point basket and two rebounds.
Siedhoff was Union’s fourth scorer in double digits with 10 points. She was 5-7 from the line and hit a three-point shot. She added four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Clark was the fifth Union player to hit a three-point shot and ended with four points, five rebounds and one steal.
Palmer led Ft. Zumwalt West with 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Pickett netted 13 points with six rebounds, two steals and one assist.
The other Ft. Zumwalt West scorers were Julia Crenshaw with five points, Madison Weydert with four, and Cheing-Hai Christen, Ari Jones, Mimi Marce and Alexis Reese each scored two points.
Jones pulled down seven rebounds. Christen was the assists leader with four. Weydert blocked two shots and Jones added one.
Ft. Zumwalt West defeated Jennings for third place Saturday, 65-18.
Herculaneum was the consolation winner, defeating KIPP St. Louis, 64-28.
Union returns to action Tuesday, hosting MICDS (6-3). Varsity action is scheduled to start around 7 p.m.