Advantage Union.
In the first meeting of the season between area rivals, the Lady ’Cats got a huge performance from junior guard Reagan Rapert Tuesday to defeat St. Francis Borgia Regional in the opening round of the Union Girls Basketball Tournament, 59-49.
“I told her coming out of the half that she had to just be a floor leader for us and take what they gave her,” Pat Rapert said. “It’s just one of those things with Emily Gaebe in foul trouble, that was a big obstacle for us.”
Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said Rapert controlled the second half.
“We’ve seen her play and know she is capable of doing that,” Houlihan said. “We didn’t have an answer for her tonight.”
Union (10-1) advanced to Friday’s semifinal against second-seeded Sullivan (12-1). Borgia (5-5) played Thursday in the consolation semifinals against St. Charles West (6-6).
Rapert scored 30 points as Union came back from an early deficit to win the game. She netted 20 points in the second half as Borgia struggled to cope with her.
The only thing which slowed down Rapert was an injury. She went down hard in front of the Union bench with 5:26 to play. The incident provoked a reaction from Head Coach Pat Rapert, her father, who received two technical fouls while conversing with the officials.
“I was frustrated with that,” Rapert said. “I hate that I have to miss the next game for the kids. We’ll do the best we can. It happened right in front of me. I’m going to stick up for my players.”
Unfortunately, that means he will not be present Friday when Union plays Sullivan in the semifinals.
Reagan Rapert was able to return after 16 seconds of game play following the technical foul free throws and she finished out the game.
“I hope she’s OK,” Houlihan said. “She was able to come in and score their last six or eight points. She’s a tough kid and a great player.”
The Lady ’Cats received scoring from four other players as well.
Jessi Clark hit a trio of three-point baskets for her nine points. For the game, Union hit seven three-point shots.
“She did that the other night as well,” Rapert said. “She’s letting the game come to her and knocking down some big shots.”
Gaebe and Julia Overstreet scored seven points apiece. Gaebe scored six points in the opening quarter, but had to sit for much of the game due to foul trouble.
Megan Siedhoff added six points on a pair of three-point baskets.
The Lady ’Cats went 12-17 from the free-throw line. Rapert (6-9) and Overstreet (5-6) accounted for the majority of the attempts.
Emma Rinne didn’t score, but played a crucial role for the Lady ’Cats, according to Rapert.
“I thought Emma Rinne did a good job coming in during the third quarter and doing what we needed her to do,” Rapert said.
Borgia was led by Avery Lackey, who closed with 21 points. She was 5-8 from the free-throw line and Borgia went 11-17 from the stripe in the game.
Mya Hillermann and Kailtyn Patke scored 10 points apiece. Hillermann netted six of her points in the opening quarter. Patke scored six in the third quarter.
Borgia had a pair of three-point baskets with Julia Struckhoff and Jenna Ulrich each hitting one. Both ended with three points.
Grace Turilli added two points.
Rapert scored the game’s first basket, quickly after the tip, but Borgia went on a six-point run to take the lead. Union tied it on a Gaebe basket late in the quarter, but Lackey scored to give Borgia a 14-12 advantage after eight minutes.
“We won the first quarter,” Houlihan said. “Obviously, with a team like this, we don’t want to run up and down the floor with them. We needed to get some defensive stops. Whenever we would stop one option, they would hit a three on us. They’re a team that’s in midseason form and just rolling right along.”
Rapert said his team was able to come back.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start,” Rapert said. “We’ve been a little sluggish the last three or four games recently. I thought midway through the second quarter and on that we picked it up a little bit.”
Borgia was up 23-18 with 2:14 to play in the half, but Union scored the final eight points to lead 26-23 at the break. A three by Siedhoff was the difference in the game.
“Just to have a lead at the half was big,” Rapert said. “We had some long faces in the locker room. I told them that we had a lead and we needed to come out with a little hop in the step. This is your tournament on your floor. I told them to enjoy it.”
Rapert caught fire in the third quarter and Borgia struggled to slow her down as Union built its lead up to 11 points by the end of the period, 44-33.
The fourth quarter featured baskets traded between the teams. The lead hovered around the same throughout the quarter and Union secured its semifinal berth.