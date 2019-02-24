Almost.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s girls made a late comeback attempt Tuesday night on senior night against Westminster Christian Academy, but fell to the visiting Lady Wildcats, 55-54.
Both teams had chances to add to the score late, but Westminster (17-6) finally took advantage with 4.2 seconds to play to seal the win.
“It’s been the story of this year,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “We’ve had a chance. We put ourselves in position to win games. One of these times, it’s going to pay off.”
Borgia (10-13) closes out the regular season Thursday in a rescheduled game at St. Charles. The Lady Knights are the top seed for next week’s Class 4 District 8 Tournament in Hannibal and will open play Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against either fourth-seeded Warrenton or No. 5 Mexico.
Warrenton and Mexico play Monday night in the opening round.
Teams on the other side of the bracket are No. 2 Moberly, third-seeded Hannibal and No. 5 Kirksville.
The championship game is set for Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m.
“We’re headed into next week with some momentum,” Houlihan said. “We will try to clean some things up at St. Charles Thursday and then it’s go time.”
In Tuesday’s game, Westminster led after eight minutes, 11-9. The Lady Wildcats led for over 7:59 of the second quarter. Sophomore forward Avery Lackey hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to give Borgia a 26-25 lead at the break.
When play resumed, Westminster took charge once again and was up by nine points after three quarters, 43-34.
With 1:45 to play, the game seemed to be over as Westminster held a 53-44 advantage.
But Borgia scored and was able to employ a successful pressure defense. Twice, the Lady Knights intercepted the ball soon after was inbounded and Borgia trimmed the deficit to 53-51 on another Lackey basket with over 30 seconds to play.
Twice, Borgia fouled to put Westminster on the line and twice the Lady Wildcats missed the front end of one-and-bonus situations.
Borgia couldn’t take advantage. With 4.2 seconds to play, Brooke Highmark hit a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach, barely.
Lackey hit another buzzer-beater from beyond the arc to cut the final score to one point, 55-54.
“Avery came up big a couple of times in the game,” Houlihan said. “She hit a shot at halftime to give us the lead. Time and time again, when it looked like this game was going to get away from us, we made a big play, especially defensively when we were able to get back into the game.”
Lackey was the game’s top scorer with 25 points. She hit two of Borgia’s six three-point shots and went 5-7 from the free-throw line. Borgia was 6-11 from the stripe for the game.
The top senior scorer was Grace Gettemeier, who netted 12 points on four three-point baskets.
“Having a kid like Grace Gettemeier always gives us a chance,” Houlihan said. “She banked in one late to get it back to a two-possession game.”
Senior Dani Kimminau and sophomore Kaitlyn Patke each scored six points.
“Kaitlyn Patke has been progressing all season long,” Houlihan said. “She probably is a kid who wanted to be on the varsity since the first day, but we wanted to foster that confidence and we’ve seen that growth as she’s getting really important minutes at the important time of the season.”
Junior Julia Struckhoff netted three points while senior Lynnae Grus knocked down two points.
The only active senior who didn’t score was Josie Lindemann, but she did everything else, flying around for rebounds and diving for loose balls.
“We wanted one of those free throws to go in for her,” Houlihan said. “She plays hard. Basketball is not her best sport, but she does everything with her body she can possibly give us and that’s all that we ask for.”
Borgia’s other senior, Anya Castelli, is out with an ankle injury.
Another player who made a difference was sophomore Mya Hillermann, who added energy to the lineup when she entered the game in the second quarter.
“Mya Hillermann always plays hard,” Houlihan said. “She goes about as hard as anybody, so it’s good to get that energy onto the court.”
Westminster, which is seeded third in the Class 4 District 5 Tournament behind Parkway North and Ladue, brought both height and quickness. The Lady Wildcats had one of the taller lineups with four on the roster listed at 5-10 or taller. Westminster also had a quick lineup and was able to beat the Borgia defense to the basket for open passes.
Kristen Keys, a 5-11 senior guard, led the Lady Wildcats with a double-double. She scored 16 points with two of the team’s three three-point baskets. She also pulled down 11 rebounds and added three assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
Kiley McKee, a 5-8 senior guard, netted 14 points with 10 rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Highmark netted 10 points and went 4-4 from the free-throw line. Westminster hit 12 of 15 free-throw attempts for the game.
Other Westminster scorers were Carlie Vick with six points, Claire Sanden with four, Reilly Brophy with three and Carsyn Beachy with two points.
“It was a difficult matchup for us, but I’m proud of the way we hung in there and gave ourselves a chance,” Houlihan said.