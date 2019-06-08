It’s coming.
Race Across America will proceed through this area for the 16th year in a row during June. The annual coast-to-coast bicycle race is not like others. Riders and their support teams start in Oceanside, Calif., and proceed at their own pace along the course to Annapolis, Md.
This format is unlike many other major races, such as the Tour de France, which runs in stages with all racers riding in packs. The Tour of Missouri ran in that fashion.
Solo riders will start June 11 while teams will start June 15.
Revolution Cycles, located at Bedford Center in Washington, will serve as Time Station 34 once again.
Riders currently are projected to start arriving June 16 around 2:30 p.m. local time and the final teams currently are projected to be through by June 21 around 8:51 a.m.
The route follows the same planned course as recent years.
Teams will enter this area via Highway 94 from Jefferson City eastbound. The race turns south on Highway 19, crossing the Missouri River at Hermann, before continuing east on Highway 100 through New Haven and Washington.
Teams will turn north on Highway 47, crossing the Missouri River again. The race turns right onto Highway 94 near Dutzow and then stays straight on Highway TT.
Teams turn left on Highway T before turning right on Highway D past Lake Sherwood. They would then turn north on Highway Z in New Melle and move north to Wentzville.
Should something come up to reroute the teams, such as flooding, they likely will enter the area along Highway 50 moving east to Union and Highway 47 North to Highway 100 West. The course would resume on the published route after the time station.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and show patience during the race along race routes. Riders are supposed to have team vehicles behind them, but due to the nature of the event, it’s possible that there could be times where the team vehicles have moved ahead or behind to refuel or restock provisions.
Teams have been instructed to be mindful of local traffic while in Missouri, which has picked up a reputation among the race competitors and officials.
“From here (Missouri-Kansas border) to Time Station 35 (Mississippi River), the local folks seem determined to get where they’re going without delay,” the RAAM route book directions state. “Don’t allow your racer to impede other traffic. Not only is it dangerous but it’s also against RAAM rules. Look out for yourself and your racer’s safety as if someone’s life hangs in the balance.”
The route first came through this area in 2003 with a time station in Marthasville. A time station run by Scenic Cycles remained in or around Marthasville until the route changed to go through Hermann, New Haven and Washington in 2009.
For more information on Race Across America, including official updates on rider locations, please see the official site, www.raceacrossamerica.org.