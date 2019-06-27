Race Across America is over, at least for Washington’s Time Station 34.
The annual bicycling coast-to-coast event endured detours through the area on its way from Oceanside, Calif., to Annapolis, Md.
Missouri River flooding forced the event to change between Jefferson City and Washington and again between Washington and Alton, Ill.
The change between Jefferson City and Washington put the course onto U.S. 50 after flooding closed portions of Highway 94 in Boone and Callaway counties.
That brought Union into the event and riders then proceeded north on Highway 47 to Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles in Washington.
A total of 63 individuals and teams passed through Time Station 34 between June 16 and June 21.
First to arrive was Christoph Strasser, who reached Washington June 16 at 8 p.m. (race time) that day.
Strasser was the overall individual winner, also taking the Solo Male (Under 50) title in eight days, six hours and 16 minutes.
The final arrival was Bike Wine Team June 21 at 6:05 p.m. (race time). That team was still on the course Monday morning.
Solo riders left California before the teams. The first team to reach Washington was Team Alpha - Tischlerei Groemmer, which arrived June 19 at 8:20 a.m. That team won the Four-Person Male (Under 50) Division, making the trek in five days, 15 hours and 33 minutes.
Strasser was one of 10 to finish in the Solo Male (Under 50) Division and he won by over a day with Jacob Olsen finishing second.
Craig Harper was third with Daniel Polman taking fourth. Thomas Odom, Peter Oyler, Marcelo Soares, Philipp Amhof, Markus Brandl and Kabir Rachure were the others to finish.
Marko Baloh won the Solo Male (50-59) title in nine days, 16 hours and 57 minutes. He was over a day in front of runner-up Alan Bradley. Geoff Brunner, Martin Bergmeister, Gregory Robinson and John Tarlton were the other finishers.
In the Solo Male (60-69) Division, Joe Barr won in 11 days, 16 hours and 12 minutes.
Valerio Zamboni ended in 12 days, 12 hours and 24 minutes. Team i Ron man Veterans supporting Veterans was still on the course Monday morning.
Three of the five Solo Female (Under 50) Division riders finished. Isa Pulver won in 11 days, nine hours and 32 seconds. Alexandra Meixner was second with Cheiko Ozawa ending third.
Both entries in the Solo Female (50-59) Division made it. Daniela Genovesi won in 10 days, 17 hours and 59 minutes, just under an hour and a half in front of Leah Goldstein.
In the Solo Female (60-69) Division, Seana Hogan was still on the course Monday morning.
All nine of the Eight-Person Open Division teams reached the end with Backstedt Racing Project 14 winning in five days, 15 hours and 49 minutes.
Team Eat Well won the Two-Person Male (Under 50) Division in six days, 10 hours and 39 minutes.
Team Life Time was the only remaining Two-Person Male (50-59) team left Monday and was still on the course.
Project Linear Acceleration won the Two-Person Male (60-69) Division in seven days, 21 hours and 41 minutes.
All eight Four-Person Male (Under 50) teams finished. Team Alpha - Tischlerei Groemmer won with the Gentlemen of Speed taking second.
Cantastic4 won the Four-Person Male (50-59) race in six days, 20 hours and six minutes. All five entries finished.
The Opportunists won the Four-Person Male (60-69) Division in six days, 23 hours and 35 minutes.
There were three entries in the Four-Person Mixed (50-59) Division with Team Rotary Raams Polio winning in six days, 14 hours and six minutes.
For complete results, please see http://www.raceacrossamerica.org/results.html.