Riders in the annual Race Across America are headed toward Washington.
Teams and individual riders are once again scheduled to come through a time station at Revolution Cycles, located at Bedford Center on Missouri Route 100, west of Route 47.
As of Friday morning, lead rider Christoph Strasser was expected to reach Time Station 34 in Washington at 10:53 a.m. on Sunday.
A larger group of riders are anticipated, as of print, to arrive through the evening on Monday and into the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Riders will continue to arrive through the week with the latest listed anticipated arrival at 2:26 p.m. Friday.
Riders began their trek through the states in Oceanside, Calif., this past Tuesday and the race with conclude in Annapolis, Md.