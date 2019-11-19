By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
Helping her team finish second in the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament, Sullivan senior Addison Purvis was named the Four Rivers Conference softball player of the year for the third year in a row.
Purvis went 13-3 as a pitcher with a 0.93 ERA. Over 97.1 innings, she allowed 32 hits and 30 walks while striking out 179 batters. As a hitter, she batted .701 with nine doubles, 12 home runs, 27 runs and 46 RBIs.
Sullivan won the Four Rivers Conference title for the third year in a row. During Purvis’ Sullivan career, the Lady Eagles finished second twice (2016 and 2019), third (2018) and ended in the quarterfinals once (2017).
First Team
Purvis also was named a first-team pitcher for the fourth year in a row.
Joining Purvis on the first team at pitcher was Union’s Kelsie Hardester.
First-team catchers were New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson and Pacific’s Madison Greco.
Infielders on the first team were Hermann’s Faith Payne, Owensville’s Anna Finley, Pacific’s Annie Mueller, St. Clair’s Andi Ingle, Sullivan’s Hannah Cox and Union’s Reagan Rapert.
Outfielders on the first team were Owensville’s Caelie Horstmann, Pacific’s Lilly Prichard and Callie Rowbottom, and Sullivan’s Madyson Stahl.
The first-team designated player-utility selection was Sullivan’s Hanna Johanning.
Three players earned first-team at-large status. They were Owensville’s Addison Wright, Sullivan’s Kloey Blanton and Kayla Ulrich.
Second Team
An additional 10 players, four from St. James, were named to the league’s second-team list.
Making the second team were New Haven’s Ryan Stutzman, Owensville’s Katelyn Landolt, Pacific’s Taylor Hanger and Rachael Ray, St. Clair’s Madelyn Ruszala, St. James’ McKenzie Brennan, Alyson Bullock, Abigail Walton and Audrey Marcee, and Union’s Sydney Eads.