The St. Clair boys soccer season came to an end Saturday morning at Whitfield.
The Bulldogs (2-20) completed the season with a 9-1 loss against Priory (17-4) in the first round of Class 2 District 5 play.
Whitfield, the host team, won 5-2 against St. Francis Borgia in the other semifinal game, advancing to play Priory for the championship Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Priory led 8-1 at the intermission, though St. Clair struck first.
Zach Browne scored St. Clair’s only goal of the game Saturday, finishing with a team high of 13 goals on the year.
Browne’s goal put St. Clair ahead 1-0 in the seventh minute of play.
“We were really excited,” St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said. “Almost too excited (as) we let them score on us about 30 seconds later. It was a tough game playing the No. 2 rated team in Class 2. We went out there and gave it all we had.”
Will Kelly, David Mohrmann and Zorro Singh each scored twice for the top seed.
RJ Clark, Joe Hunt and Ethan Newman each added a goal.
Hunt was credited with two assists. Kelly, Mark Sommer, Peter Stange and Will Swafford each picked up an assist.
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 12 saves in the contest.
Ross Van Bree and Ryan Farley split time in the net for the Rebels, neither making a save.
“It has been a tough season but the boys played hard and we are ready for a long break and to get ready for next season,” Dildine said. “I want to thank the boys for working hard all season and the parents for supporting us and always being there even when it was hot, cold and rainy.”
Priory, the 2017 Class 2 state champions, had won three district titles in a row coming into the tournament.