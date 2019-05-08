St. Clair High School graduate Emily Presley won the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association women’s pole vault title last weekend at the league’s outdoor meet in Warrensburg.
Presley, a senior, cleared 13-10.5 to win her fifth overall league title in the event. She has won three times in outdoor track and twice indoors.
Presley missed much of this season due to injuries, but has bounced back quickly this spring. She’s cleared 14-0 twice and remains a favorite for the upcoming NCAA Division II Championships.