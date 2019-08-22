First comes practices, then the jamborees.
The first preseason scrimmages of fall 2019 are approaching, beginning during the week of Aug. 19, which is the second week of fall practices.
Teams will have the opportunity to warm up against live competition from other schools at the festively named events in preparation for the next two-plus months of play.
Some schools do not participate in jamborees. None of the New Haven teams will be competing in the preseason scrimmages.
Football
Football jamborees will take place Friday, Aug. 23.
Washington will host a four-team jamboree and teams in attendance will be St. Francis Borgia Regional, SLUH and Wentzville Liberty.
Borgia and Liberty will wear home uniforms, SLUH away uniforms and Washington will don its alternate uniforms.
Playing two scrimmages on opposing ends of the field simultaneously, Gateway Athletic Conference Central rivals Washington and Liberty will begin the action against each other at 6 p.m. while Borgia faces SLUH on the other end of the field.
At 6:30 p.m., Washingto n will scrimmage against SLUH and Borgia against Liberty.
The night will finish with the last set of scrimmage at 7 p.m. as Liberty takes on SLUH and crosstown opponents Washington and Borgia end the night facing each other.
Teams will need at least nine days of conditioning practice prior to the event.
Each team will scrimmage all three opponents with a maximum of 12 offensive plays per scrimmage.
There will be no kicking plays during the scrimmages.
Union will be playing at the Rolla jamboree once again along with Rolla, Waynesville and Capital City, which is a new high school in Jefferson City.
In the 6:30 p.m. scrimmages, Union plays Rolla and Waynesville faces Capital City.
The next scrimmages are Union against Waynesville and Rolla against Capital City.
In the final scrimmages, Union plays Capital City and Rolla faces Waynesville.
Admission is $3 for those 6 and older.
St. Clair will be going to Hillsboro along with Cardinal Ritter, Affton, Confluence Prep Academy, Fox, MICDS and Normandy.
The event will feature two separate jamborees. St. Clair, wearing their white jerseys, will be paired with Cardinal Ritter, Affton and Confluence in the first jamboree at 6 p.m.
Hillsboro will take on Fox, MICDS and Normandy in the later jamboree at 7:30 p.m.
During each scrimmage, both teams will have 12 plays on offense and 12 plays on defense.
St. Clair will first scrimmage with Confluence, then Affton and in the final round against Cardinal Ritter.
Pacific is headed to St. James along with Sullivan and Salem with a 7 p.m. start time.
The Indians will start on the north end for the first scrimmage with St. James. In the second match, Pacific will remain on the north end against Salem. Pacific will finish the night on the south end with Sullivan.
Teams will play 12 plays on offense and 12 plays on defense during each scrimmage.
Softball
Instead of hosting a jamboree at Lakeview Park this season, Washington’s Lady Jays will travel to Rolla for a three-team scrimmage that will also include Waynesville.
The Rolla jamboree is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
Washington will play in the first two scrimmages of the event, starting with Waynesville at 4:30. The Lady Jays will then take on Rolla immediately after.
Waynesville and Rolla will be the final scrimmage of the event.
Each scrimmage will last a maximum of four innings. Free substitutions will be allowed during the contests and each half inning will end after three outs or eight runs scored, whichever comes first.
Also at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Union will go to the Francis Howell Jamboree.
Other schools there are Francis Howell, Lafayette and Lindbergh.
The event will utilize two fields with three-inning scrimmages starting at 4:30 p.m.
In the first scrimmages, Francis Howell will play Lafayette on Field 1 while Union will play Lindbergh on Field 2.
The second scrimmages have Union facing Francis Howell on Field 1 and Lindbergh playing Lafayette on Field 2.
In the final scrimmages, Francis Howell will play Lindbergh on Field 1 while Union faces Lafayette on Field 2.
There will be a concession stand.
Pacific will play in a jamboree at Seckman Friday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.
The Lady Indians will sit out the first scrimmage between Seckman and Festus. Pacific will then play Festus at 3:45 p.m. and Seckman at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair will participate in the St. James jamboree Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 10 a.m.
The jamboree will include Owensville and Hermann.
St. James and St. Clair play in the first match at 10 a.m. The Lady Bulldogs later play Hermann at noon and Owensville at 1 p.m.
The other matches include Owensville against Hermann at 11 a.m., Hermann against St. James at 2 p.m. and St. James against Owensville at 3 p.m.
The St. James event will feature free substitutions and a run limit of five per half-inning.
Borgia is not competing in a softball jamboree.
Volleyball
The volleyball jamboree between Washington, Rolla and Waynesville will once again be hosted by Rolla this season. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
The Lady Jays will play in the first two matches of the event, starting against Waynesville at 5 p.m. Washington then takes on the host team at 5:45 p.m.
Rolla will play Waynesville in the final match at 6:15 p.m.
Games for the event will run ahead of schedule if possible.
Each scrimmage will consist of two sets to 21 with no cap.
Union will host Francis Howell Central, Pacific and Seckman for a jamboree Tuesday, Aug. 27. The first match is at 5 p.m.
Two courts will be used for this jamboree. Each match is two sets to 15 points (scoreboard will start at 10-10) with a cap at 28 points.
The event starts with Union facing Seckman on Court 1 and Francis Howell Central playing Pacific on Court 2.
In the second rotation, Union plays Francis Howell Central on Court 1 and Pacific playing Seckman on Court 2.
The final rotation has Union playing Pacific on Court 1 and Francis Howell Central facing Seckman on Court 2.
St. Clair will participate in the Sullivan Jamboree on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m.. Owensville will also attend.
Each match will be played with two games to 21 and a cap of 25.
Sullivan and Owensville play the first game. St. Clair then plays Owensville in the second contest and finish the night against Sullivan in the third and final scrimmage.
Borgia is the last volleyball team to go to a jamboree. The Lady Knights head to the Lafayette jamboree Wednesday, Aug. 28, starting at 5 p.m.
The jamboree will consist of the same four schools as last year and will run on two courts. Schools are Lafayette, Eureka, O’Fallon Christian and Borgia. Teams will play two sets to 15 points.
In the 5 p.m. matches, Lafayette plays Borgia and Eureka faces O’Fallon Christian.
At 5:45 p.m., Lafayette plays Eureka with Borgia taking on O’Fallon Christian.
The final rotation is Lafayette against O’Fallon Christian and Borgia against Eureka.
There is no admission to the jamboree.
Boys Soccer
Both Borgia and Union have soccer jamborees on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 24. Pacific plays later in the day.
Borgia heads to Wentzville Liberty for a 9 a.m. event against Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North and the host school.
Another three-team jamboree with Sullivan, Orchard Farm and Lutheran St. Charles will follow at noon.
Admission is $2 with a $1 charge for senior citizens. Children under 10 will be admitted free.
In the first jamboree, periods will be 25 minutes long.
Wentzville Liberty takes on Ft. Zumwalt North at 9 a.m. The host team then plays Ft. Zumwalt East at 9:30 p.m.
Ft. Zumwalt North plays Ft. Zumwalt East at 10 a.m. Borgia’s first scrimmage is at 10:30 a.m. against Ft. Zumwalt North. The Knights stay on the field to play Wentzville Liberty in a rematch of last year’s district title game at 11 a.m.
Borgia finishes out with Ft. Zumwalt East at 11:30 a.m.
In the second jamboree, scrimmages run 35 minutes. Sullivan plays Orchard Farm at noon and Lutheran St. Charles at 12:40 p.m.
Orchard Farm faces Lutheran St. Charles at 12:45 p.m.
Union will play at Rockwood Summit against Lindbergh, Parkway South, Vianney and Rockwood Summit.
Scrimmages are 25 minutes in length with 10-minute breaks between scrimmages.
Scrimmages will be held on two fields, the turf field in the stadium and the lower grass field. Union will play its games on the grass field.
Other schools there will be Marquette, Francis Howell, Rockwood Summit, Hillsboro, Ritenour, Lindbergh and Vianney. It’s set up in two groups with Marquette, Francis Howell, Rockwood Summit and Hillsboro on the turf field and Union, Ritenour, Lindbergh and Vianney on the lower grass field.
In the first round at 9 a.m., Marquette plays Francis Howell on the turf and Ritenour faces Lindbergh on the grass.
The 9:35 a.m. games are Rockwood Summit against Hillsboro on the turf field and Vianney facing Union on the grass field.
At 10:10 a.m., Hillsboro plays Marquette on the turf field while Union takes on Ritenour on the grass field.
The 10:45 a.m. games are Francis Howell versus Rockwood Summit on the turf field and Lindbergh against Vianney on the grass field.
At 11:20 a.m., Francis Howell plays Hillsboro on the turf field and Union faces Lindbergh on the grass field.
The final games are set for 11:50 a.m. Rockwood Summit plays Marquette on the turf field and Vianney meets Ritenour on the grass field.
Pacific plays Saturday afternoon, Aug. 24, in the Seckman jamboree, which begins at noon.
Schools the Indians will scrimmage against include North County, Saxony Lutheran and Gateway Science.
Pacific’s first match is at 1 p.m. with Gateway Science. The Indians later play North County at 2 p.m. and Saxony at 2:30 p.m.
The first match at noon will pit North County against Saxony. Gateway Science then plays Saxony at 12:30. North County and Gateway Science play each other at 1:30.
Washington’s Soccer Blue Jays will return to Waynesville this season for a jamboree that will include Rolla and West Plains. The event begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Washington will begin the competition against Rolla at 5 p.m. The Blue Jays’ other two scrimmages are scheduled for 5:50 against Waynesville and 6:40 against West Plains.
Each scrimmage will consist of one 25-minute period with each school playing a maximum of three times.
Other match times will include Waynesville against West Plains (5:25 p.m.), Rolla against West Plains (6:15 p.m.) and Rolla against Waynesville (7:05 p.m.).