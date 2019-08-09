It’s almost that time again.
Next Monday, Aug. 12, marks the start of fall sports practices for seven varsity programs at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Borgia is offering teams in football, girls volleyball, softball, boys soccer, cross country, girls golf and boys swimming once again this fall. Cross country is a coed sport.
Additionally, the school offers both competitive and sidelines cheerleading.
Athletic Director Chris Arand reminds athletes that they must have a current physical completed to be able to practice. A new MSHSAA rule allows physicals to be good for two years.
Athletes also should be registered on Privit at https://borgia.e-ppe.com/index.jspa.
There is only one new head coach this fall. CJ Steiger is the new girls volleyball head coach. Steiger has coached the boys volleyball team during the spring over the past several years and he follows Andrea Beaty in charge of the Lady Knights.
Beaty, who led Borgia to third place in Class 3 and won her 100th career match in her final contest, left to take an assistant coaching position with the University of Texas-El Paso.
The rest of the coaching staff remains the same. Other head coaches are Dale Gildehaus (football), Andrew Eggert (softball), Daniel Strohmeyer (boys soccer), Mitch Figas (cross country), Michael Pelster (girls golf) and Jennifer Alferman-Molitor (boys swimming). Sandi Gildehaus leads the cheerleading program.
Practices for the first week are:
• Football — Sophomores through seniors practice Monday through Friday at the turf game field from 3-5:30 p.m.
Freshmen will practice at the same time Monday through Thursday.
There will be a morning practice for all Saturday, Aug. 17, from 7-9 a.m.
• Girls Volleyball — Tryouts will be held at the Ray DeGreeff Gymnasium Monday through Thursday with incoming freshmen going from 3:30-5 p.m. and sophomores through seniors practicing from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday’s practice for the first week will start with junior varsity from 3:30-5 p.m. The varsity team will practice from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
• Softball — The team will practice at the Borgia Baseball-Softball Field on the turf at 3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Friday’s practice starts at 6:45 a.m. with a Saturday practice at 7 a.m.
• Boys Soccer — The team will move around, starting with a Monday morning practice on the turf game field. That practice runs from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
The team moves to the grass field Tuesday from 3-5 p.m.
From Wednesday through Friday, the varsity team will practice on the turf from 3-5 p.m. while the junior varsity squad will practice at the same time on the grass field.
• Cross Country — The team will meet at the Borgia track at 3:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
• Girls Golf — The team will practice Monday, Thursday and Friday at Franklin County Country Club starting at 3:15 p.m. Sessions Monday and Wednesday will be held a the high school at 3:15 p.m.
• Boys Swimming — The team is scheduled to practice at the Pacific City Pool from 5-6:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.
• Cheerleading — The team practices Monday through Friday at the Borgia game field from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
For more information, please see the school’s website, www.borgia.com or call 636-239-7871.