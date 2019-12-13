Jaiden Powell captured an individual championship Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Girls Wrestling Tournament, helping the Union Lady ’Cats to a 12th-place tie in the event.
Union scored 36 team points to tie Wentzville Liberty and Pacific with 36 points.
St. Charles won the team title with 151 points with Lindbergh placing second at 144. Francis Howell Central (143), Ft. Zumwalt North (127) and Washington (122) rounded out the top five.
Powell went 4-0 to win the 187-pound championship.
“Jaiden Powell is an incredibly gifted young woman,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She is athletic and has great body awareness so she is just learning how to wrestle but she already knows how to scramble and stay on top. She is only going to get better because she is just starting to learn some basic moves, but has been successful because of her aggressiveness and talent so far. She is going to be fun to watch this year as she progresses and improves throughout the season.”
In her opening match, Powell pinned Olivia Schiffer of St. Charles in 3:05. She then pinned Battle’s Anyha Cain in 5:31.
In the semifinals, Powell pinned another Battle wrestler, Niyia Morris, in 3:10.
Powell needed 1:01 to pin Lindbergh’s Stephanie Lopez in the title bout.
Lillie Zimmermann (120) went 1-2 in the meet. She opened with an 8-1 win over Ft. Zumwalt East’s Kali Hampton.
In the quarterfinals, Washington’s Allison Meyer pinned Zimmermann in 1:36. St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan pinned Zimmermann in 5:57.
Mikala Saler-Becker (152) went 1-2 with a win over Pattonville’s Payton Crump in 3:43.
Saler-Becker then was pinned by Warrenton’s Monica Thies in 0:38 and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Ella Smith in 1:12.
Talyn St. Clair (235) went 0-2 in the event. After receiving an opening bye, she was pinned by Pattonville’s Leliyan Hughes in 1:09. In the consolation round, she lost a 1-0 decision to St. Charles’ Heather Simon.
Brianna Keiser (125) lost both of her contested bouts. She was pinned by Hickman’s Mary Belle Harrell in 0:18 and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Elena Henrickson in 3:57.