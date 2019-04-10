Potosi scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to edge the Union Wildcats in the opening pool game of the Potosi Tournament, 9-8.
“A positive coming out of the game was we hit the ball better than we had all year off of some pretty good pitching,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Trevor Kelly had four hits and showed the power that he has with multiple extra-base hits.
“Mason Bailey reached base in all four of his at-bats from the ninth spot in the order and gave our hitters at the top of the lineup a chance for some RBIs which they took advantage of,” Bailey continued. “Isaiah Hoelscher had a key double with the bases loaded to get us back in the game and this is the kind of big hit we’ve been unable to get up to that point in the season. All of these players, along with Matt Bray, who had two hits and two RBIs, had big days at the plate that gave us a chance to win against a good team.”
Union (3-6) hosted the game, which had been scheduled for Potosi but was moved due to wet field conditions at that site. It still was too wet Saturday and the second day of games was called off.
Despite playing at Wildcat Ballpark, Union was the visiting team and opened with a run in the top of the first.
Potosi rallied to score three times in the bottom of the first.
Union scored three in the second while Potosi tied it again in the bottom of the second, 4-4.
Potosi added four runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Union came back to tie it in the top of the sixth. Potosi scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth and got the final three outs in the seventh to seal the win.
Derek Hulsey got the start for Union and went five innings, allowing eight runs (three earned) on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter.
“Derek Hulsey didn’t have his best stuff today but he has competed in every game he’s pitched and that’s what we need,” Bailey said. “We don’t have a pitching staff this year that is going to blow away the opposing hitters with velocity so we need pitchers who will stay in there and not worry about ERA and give us a chance to win. Derek did that and unfortunately we let him down with too many physical and mental errors.”
Evan Hall pitched the sixth and suffered the loss. He allowed one run on two hits.
Offensively, Trevor Kelly led the way. He had four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Mason Bailey posted three hits. Matt Bray had two hits.
Isaiah Hoelscher doubled. Hulsey, Andrew Bruner, Hall and Ronin Straatmann singled.
Andy Morrow walked twice. Bailey walked once.
Straatmann stole two bases. Bray had one steal.
Kelly scored three runs. Bailey had two runs. Bray, Bruner and Straatmann each scored twice.
Hoelscher drove in three. Kelly and Bray each had two RBIs.
Ryker Walton started for Potosi and went five innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Landon Bone was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Ethan Dicus, Wade Mercille and Walton each had two hits. Mercille tripled. Walton doubled.
Blake Missey also doubled while Bone and Austin Harris singled.
Andrew Coleman walked twice and Mercille had one walk.
Noah Jacobsen was hit by a pitch.
Jacobsen stole two bases and Dicus had one swipe.
Jacobsen crossed the plate three times. Dicus and Mercille each scored twice. Bone and Missey cored once.
Dicus drove in three. Mercille and Walton each had two RBIs. Cory Emily had one RBI.