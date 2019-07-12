Slowly, but surely, the big questions in the Ninth District Senior Legion standings are being answered.
Washington Post 218 is the regular season champion, going perfect at 16-0 in regular season games.
Post 218 finished its unbeaten run through the Ninth District Sunday with a win over Sullivan. Post 218 finished five games in front of Elsberry Post 226 (11-5) for the pennant. The win gives Washington not only the top seed for the upcoming Ninth District Tournament, but also a spot in the Zone 1 Tournament in Trenton.
While the top of the division has been finalized, the race for the final spot in the district tournament is still up for grabs.
New Haven Post 366 and Wentzville Post 323 have a crucial series this week to determine which of the two will miss out in the eight-team postseason tournament. The teams are tied at 3-11 in league games and play Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Wentzville’s Fireman’s Park. The teams play again Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the New Haven Legion Field.
If one team could sweep, it would be assured of a spot in the Ninth District Tournament.
Two teams are locked into the top spots for the postseason event. Washington Post 218 has the top seed and Elsberry Post 226 is seeded second.
From there, things could change around depending upon the final results.
St. Peters Post 313 was the first team to finish its complete schedule and stands at 8-8. As of Monday, St. Peters was third in the league, but could drop down depending upon other results.
Both Sullivan Post 18 and St. Charles Post 312 were 7-7 with two league games to play, which are against each other Tuesday in Sullivan.
If one team sweeps, it would be the third seed.
Should the teams split, they would tie St. Peters and possibly one other team.
That’s because St. Clair Post 347 (6-8) has two games against Hannibal Post 55 remaining to be played. Those teams play Sunday at St. Clair’s Reed Field in Orchard Park at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. St. Clair could tie St. Peters with a sweep.
Hannibal also needs the wins. At 5-9, Post 55 is in the playoffs, but could go into a tiebreaker for seventh depending upon the New Haven-Wentzville games.
The Ninth District Tournament is expected to start around July 16 with the winner and Washington moving to the Zone 1 Tournament in Trenton. Should Washington win the district tournament, Elsberry also would advance as the regular season runner-up.