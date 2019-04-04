Washington Post 218 will be holding a spring tryout for its summer baseball teams Sunday, April 14.
The tryouts will take place at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, rain or shine.
Post 218, which plays in the Ninth District, has another big summer planned. The program will host the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament July 18-21.
Washington fields three teams. The Freshmen were the state runner-up last year while the Juniors and Seniors each finished third in their respective state tournaments.
The Senior (AAA) tryouts will start the day with check-in at 11:30 a.m. and the event starting at noon. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2000, are eligible to play this year.
The Junior (AA) team event starts with registration at 1 p.m. and the event starting at 1:30 p.m. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, are eligible to play this season.
The Freshman (A) tryouts start with registration at 3 p.m. and the tryout at 3:30 p.m. Players born on or after May 1, 2003, are eligible to play this summer.
Tryout forms and additional information are located on the website at www.post218baseball.com.
Anyone who has questions concerning any of the teams or the tryouts should contact Mike Gardner at 904-510-2681 or Kent Getsee at 636-262-8796.