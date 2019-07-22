It took some shifting around, but Washington Post 218 and New Haven Post 366 finally got their first Ninth District Tournament played.
Top-seeded Washington (23-5) shut out No. 8 New Haven (6-12) at Dutzow Ballpark, 11-0.
“It was a nice win,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “After having a tough loss to end the Blue Springs Tournament, to come back and play a good, clean, solid game was nice to see.”
New Haven Head Coach Hansi Bloch felt his team played close early and was able to compete.
“We didn’t come to play tonight, I guess,” Bloch said. “We started out and hit the ball. We made one error which turned the whole game around. We can’t make a mistake if we’re going to have a chance. Washington has a good team. We just don’t have the numbers this year. It’s a struggle.”
Washington advanced to Friday’s winners’ bracket semifinal against host St. Charles Post 312. St. Charles is hosting the rest of the winners’ bracket.
New Haven moved on to face Sullivan Post 18 in St. Peters Friday night in a losers’ bracket contest.
The entire Ninth District Tournament had to be shifted back a day after heavy thunderstorms pelted the entire region Wednesday night. The teams actually were preparing to play when the monsoon struck Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
When the game could not be played there Wednesday, it had to be moved due to the start of the Junior Legion State Tournament. Dutzow was able to provide the necessary field.
“I wish I would have thought about this a month ago and maybe we could have played the winners’ bracket here,” Gardner said. “It’s a good, fair field for the Senior level and it was nice to play at home. We don’t want to have any more rainouts and have to go to Tuesday with the Zone Tournament starting Thursday.”
Bloch said his team might have benefited more from playing the original schedule.
“I wish we would have played last night,” Bloch said. “It would have made things a lot easier. It was still hot tonight, but we’ve played in worse conditions.”
The teams were scoreless for an inning before Washington broke through for four runs in the bottom of the second.
Post 218 added six runs in the third and one in the fourth.
New Haven threatened in the fifth, loading the bases, but reliever Jared Schrader was able to escape the jam, recording all three outs by strikeouts.
Brandon Stahlman was the winning pitcher and he went four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. He needed just 39 pitches to get through his stint.
Schrader pitched the fifth, allowing a walk and hitting a batter. He fanned three.
“He threw really well for us in Blue Springs,” Gardner said. “He came in a couple of times and shut the other team down. It was a little bit unusual to see this, but it was good to see him refocus and strike out the side.”
Nate Rickman took the loss for New Haven, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out two. Bloch said Rickman pitched effectively, but one error turned things around.
Jared Mistler took over and got one out, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Trent Kormeier finished that inning, getting two outs. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
Cody Groner closed out the game, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk.
Post 218 managed 10 hits with three batters, Jack Czeschin, Bryce Mayer and Quinton Poepsel getting two hits apiece.
Spencer Hunter, Louie Eckelkamp, Maguire Landwehr and Adam Molitor had one hit apiece.
Czeschin, Eckelkamp, Molitor and Poepsel doubled.
Eckelkamp, Landwehr, Adam Molitor and Tyler Glosemeyer walked.
Czeschin stole a base.
Poepsel, Landwehr and Levi Weber each scored twice. Czeschin, Hunter, Eckelkamp, Bauer and Glosemeyer scored once.
Czeschin and Eckelkamp drove in two runs apiece. Mayer, Molitor and Glosemeyer had one RBI each.
“We really asked the kids to concentrate and take good at-bats and make good pitches,” Gardner said. “They did that.”
For New Haven, Braden Lallier had the only two hits.
Owen Borcherding drew a walk and Jarrett Hamlett was hit by a pitch.
Lallier stole a base.
“We hung in there this season,” Bloch said. “We’re thin. We’ve got a lot of A and AA age players on this team. It’s tough. I’m proud of them. We did a lot better than I felt we could have done.”