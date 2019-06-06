The St. Clair Post 347 Seniors began the summer with a win.
Post 347 (2-1) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning Friday to break a 2-2 tie, winning 3-2 on the road at New Haven Post 366 (2-2).
Gus Land was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings. He was charged with two unearned runs on one hit and a walk with six strikeouts.
Owen Borcherding threw the full seven innings for New Haven. He struck out 11 batters and surrendered three runs on six hits and three walks.
Merrimann (first name unknown) was credited with the save for Post 347. He sat New Haven down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, including two strikeouts.
Dalton Thompson led the Post 347 offense with two hits — a double and a single.
Brady Simpson and Wes Hinson both doubled. Land and Bailey Smith each singled.
Thompson, Simpson and Hinson all scored runs.
Thompson, Blaine Downey and Hinson were credited with the RBIs.
Johnny Kindel, Chase Walters and Zeek Koch reached on walks.
For New Haven, August Panhorst’s double was the only hit.
Jay Eichelberger and Braden Lallier each scored runs.
Jared Mistler was credited with an RBI.
Cody Groner drew a walk.
Trent Kormeier and Lallier both stole a base.
In games later in the weekend, Post 347 split a doubleheader at home Sunday against Elsberry Post 226. St. Clair won the first game, 5-2, but lost the rematch, 7-0.
Post 366 took a 14-2 loss at home against Elsberry Saturday, but rebounded to defeat St. Peters Post 313 Sunday, 4-2.
Accounts of Saturday and Sunday’s games were not available as of print deadline.
St. Clair was scheduled to play at Washington Post 218 Tuesday and is next scheduled to host St. Peters Post 313 Monday in a doubleheader at 6 p.m.
The Post 366 Seniors are back in action Thursday at St. Charles Post 312 at 8 p.m.