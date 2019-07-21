Completing an undefeated run through the Ninth District this season, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team added the district tournament plaque to its regular season title Sunday night in St. Charles.
Washington (30-4) defeated Elsberry Post 226, 11-2, to capture the Ninth District Tournament title.
Both Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 advance to the Zone 1 Tournament which starts Thursday in Trenton.
Washington defeated New Haven Post 366, St. Charles Post 312 and Elsberry Post 226 (twice) to win the title. Post 218 went undefeated during the regular season in league games as well.
Saturday's winners' bracket final against Elsberry was Washington's closest call. The game went 11 innings before Post 218 emerged with a 4-3 win.
Elsberry bounced back to come from behind and defeat St. Clair Post 347 in the first game Sunday. In the title contest, Post 218 got the pitching win from Brandon Stahlman, a three-run double from Levi Weber and a three-run home run by Joe Hackmann.
Complete tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.