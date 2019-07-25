Friday night’s second-round Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament game between Washington Post 218 and St. Charles Post 312 was much closer than the final score indicated.
Washington (28-4) won the winners’ bracket second-round game in five innings, 10-0. But the game didn’t get to that point until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Post 218 took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and that’s how it stood until the fifth.
That’s when Washington added eight more runs to end it early, 10-0.
Post 218 got a complete game from Nick Helfrich, who needed just 45 pitches to get through the Post 312 order through the five innings. He allowed three hits and struck out three for the shutout.
Offensively, Jack Czeschin and Quinton Poepsel each had two this.
Joe Bauer and Levi Weber doubled. Bryce Mayer, Spencer Hunter, Louie Eckelkamp and Joe Hackmann singled.
Eckelkamp walked twice while Mayer, Hunter and Hackmann walked once.
Bauer and Czeschin were hit by pitches. Weber added a sacrifice fly.
Czeschin and Mayer each scored twice. Hunter, Poepsel, Brandon Stahlman, Hackmann, Bauer and Tyler Glosemeyer each scored once.
Mayer and Poepsel had two RBIs apiece. Eckelkamp, Bauer and Weber had one RBI each.
Logan Minter posted two of the three St. Charles hits. Noah Meyer had the other one.
Joseph Lindsey recorded a sacrifice fly.
Lindsey pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Gavin Cannon was next, allowing three runs on two walks and a hit batter.
Blake Weber got one out, allowing three runs on two hits, one walk and a hit batter.
Tommy Green finished out the game for Post 312, getting one out and allowing a hit.