It’s the eternal rivalry.
So, to nobody’s surprise, the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament semifinals came down to Washington Post 218 versus Jefferson City Post 5.
And, for the second time in three meetings, Jefferson City Post 5 prevailed Sunday, 3-1.
“We knew it was going to be tough and we expected to see their No. 1 pitcher and we did,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “It was a real pitchers duel. Although there were not many hits on either side. We did both have six walks so there were some scoring opportunities.”
Post 5 (22-5) went on to win the tournament title, beating Moline, Ill., Post 246 by a 5-1 score. It marked the fifth time Jefferson City had won the event title (1995, 1998, 2013 and 2017).
Washington ended tied for third with Pyramid Roofing of Omaha.
It’s very possible Sunday’s game won’t be the final meeting of the season. Washington and Jefferson City are both assigned to Zone 1 and it’s possible that it could come down to a clash between last year’s state champion (Jefferson City) and third-place team to see which moves on to the state event.
“It was a tough loss to a rival that we know we will have to beat in zone to move on to state,” Gardner said. “I think that even though we lost we know that we can beat their best – we just have to be our best.”
In Sunday’s game, Washington jumped on top with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
That’s how it stood until the top of the seventh. Jefferson City rallied for three runs to take the lead, 3-1, and held on in the bottom of the inning.
Post 5 outhit Washington, 4-3. Each side also had six walks.
Bryce Mayer took the loss, going 6.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits, six walks and one hit batter. He struck out five.
“Bryce gave us a great pitching performance,” Gardner said. “In the end a couple of walks and an uncharacteristic error cost us or else we would have won the game or still might be playing.”
Nick Helfrich got the final two outs, allowing a hit.
Zach Davidson went 5.1 innings for Jefferson City, allowing an unearned run on three hits, six walks and a hit batter. He struck out seven.
Blake Terry was the winning pitcher, going 1.2 innings while striking out two.
Washington’s three hits were singles by Jack Czeschin, Mayer and Brandon Stahlman.
Mayer and Tyler Glosemeyer walked twice. Spencer Hunter and Maguire Landwehr walked once.
Landwehr was hit by a pitch. Stahlman stole a base.
Glosemeyer scored the run.
For Jefferson City, Justin Wood had two hits. Terry doubled and Jack Shinkle singled.
Josef Keilholz walked twice. Wood, Parker Schneiders, Davidson and Jackson Voss walked once. Zach Woehr was hit by a pitch.
Keilholz, Terry and Voss scored the runs.
Wood and Schneiders posted RBIs.