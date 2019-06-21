Good things come to those who wait.
That was the case Saturday for the St. Clair Post 347 Seniors (5-4) in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Fireman’s Park against Wentzville Post 323 (1-7).
St. Clair scored all 11 of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of the second game to win, 11-1. Post 347 also won the first contest, 8-1.
First Game
The fourth inning was the big one for Post 347 in the first contest. St. Clair scored six runs in the fourth to build a 7-0 lead after scoring once in the second.
Wentzville scored once in the fourth inning and St. Clair added a final run in the seventh.
Dalton Thompson was the winning pitcher, allowing just one run in 5.1 innings pitched. He struck out eight and walked five while giving up two hits.
Bailey Smith closed out the win. In 1.2 innings pitched, he walked one and allowed no hits while striking out two.
At the plate, Thompson had two of the six St. Clair hits. He doubled, singled, walked, stole a base and scored a run.
Zeek Koch doubled and drove in a run.
Blaine Downey, Gus Land and Smith all singled.
Chase Walters walked and scored twice.
Johnny Kindel, Land, Brady Simpson, Jesse Maraman and Smith each scored once.
Downey picked up two RBIs.
Maraman was hit by a pitch.
Second Game
Koch went to the mound for the rematch, limiting Wentzville to just one unearned run on two hits and three walks. He recorded six strikeouts.
Thompson picked up three hits in the game, all singles. He scored a run and drove one in.
Walters doubled and singled with two runs scored and an RBI.
Simpson and Maraman both singled twice and scored twice. Simpson drove in two runs as well.
Land doubled and walked, scoring twice and driving in two runs.
Smith and Kindel both singled.
Koch and Smith each scored once. Smith and Downey both drove in a run.
Koch walked twice and Smith once.
Smith and Maraman were both hit by pitches.
Post 347 will next play this coming Sunday, hosting Hannibal Post 55 in a doubleheader at Reed Field. The first contest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.