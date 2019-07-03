Playing on the road Tuesday, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team posted identical 8-0 victories over St. Peters Post 313 in Ninth District play at City Centre Park.
Washington (12-3, 6-0) recorded its third and fourth shutouts in a row during the doubleheader. Post 218 has only allowed one run, against Wentzville Post 323, during Ninth District play this season.
First Game
Nick Helfrich went the distance in the opener, needing 72 pitches to roll through the Post 313 order over seven innings. He allowed three hits and struck out nine batters.
Washington gave Helfrich plenty of offensive support and he went to the mound with a lead after Post 218 scored once in the top of the first.
Washington added one in the second, one in the fifth, four runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Washington outhit St. Peters, 11-3, and the host team made all five errors in the game.
Bryce Mayer had two hits for Post 218.
Louie Eckelkamp doubled. Jack Czeschin, Maguire Landwehr, Quinton Poepsel, Joe Bauer, Joe Hackmann, Andrew Bruner, Adam Molitor and Tyler Glosemeyer each singled.
Spencer Hunter and Molitor added walks.
Czeschin and Poepsel each stole two bases. Glosemeyer, Hunter and Levi Weber had one stolen base apiece.
Czeschin was the only player to score twice. Also crossing the plate were Hunter, Brandon Stahlman, Landwehr, Poepsel, Glosemeyer and Weber.
Mayer drove in two. Eckelkamp, Bruner and Glosemeyer had one RBI apiece.
Michael Stupakewicz, Derek White and Robert Cameron singled for St. Peters.
White started and took the loss, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk. He struck out four.
Peyton Hesskamp got one out and Stupakewicz pitched the final inning.
Second Game
In the nightcap, Stahlman followed with another shutout. He used 80 pitches while allowing two hits and a hit batter while striking out eight.
Washington was the home team for this game and started with four runs in the bottom of the first. Post 218 added another run in the fourth and three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Hackmann was the hitting standout with three hits, including a pair of doubles.
Landwehr and Weber also doubled.
Czeschin, Josh Garbs and Eckelkamp each singled.
Washington had five walks.
Czeschin, Mayer, Eckelkamp, Poepsel and Weber reached base in that style. Landwehr and Mayer also were hit by pitches.
Czeschin stole a base and Mayer added a sacrifice fly.
Garbs and Mayer each scored twice. Czeschin, Poepsel, Hackmann and Weber scored once.
Hackmann drove in five runs. Mayer and Landwehr had one RBI apiece.
Washington outhit St. Peters, 8-2, and St. Peters made two errors to Washington’s one.
Jordan Young started for St. Peters and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out five.
Stupakewicz pitched two innings, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk and two hit batters. He fanned two.
Derick Reno and White had one hit apiece. Peyton Wehner was hit by a pitch.