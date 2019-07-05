One streak ended.
But another, more important one, survived for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team in Hannibal.
Post 218 swept Hannibal Post 55, 9-5 and 10-0, in Ninth District action. With the wins, Washington improved to 16-3 overall and 11-0 in the Ninth District standings.
The five runs scored by Hannibal in the opening game marked the most runs Washington has given up in league action this season. Hannibal was the first Ninth District team to score on Post 218 since Wentzville Post 323 pushed one run across the plate June 7. Since that time, Post 218 had six consecutive shutouts.
“Our shutout streak ended but I don’t want that to take away anything from Brandon Stahlman, who threw a heck of a game for us,” Post 218 Coach Aaron Miller said. “I don’t think he gave up an earned run. Will Heggemann provided a spark for us on offense going 2-3 with two runs and chipped in an RBI.”
Washington started another shutout run in the second game, a 10-0 victory.
“In Game 2, Andrew Bruner really stepped up for us throwing five shutout innings,” Miller said. “That was probably the best game Andrew has thrown for us this year. I thought we took some really good at-bats led by Quinton Poepsel going 3-3. Levi Weber and Louie Eckelkamp were also perfect each going 2-2.”
First Game
Washington found itself in a different spot in this game, having to come from behind to win.
Post 218 opened with a run in the first and another in the third. Post 218 made it 3-0 in the top of the fourth.
But Hannibal scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to tie it. In the fifth, Washington scored once and Post 55 took the lead with two runs, 5-4.
Washington went on a five-run rally in the top of the sixth and that was enough to win the game.
Washington outhit Hannibal, 8-5 and each team made four errors.
Brandon Stahlman went 5.1 innings and was the winning pitcher. He allowed five unearned runs on five hits and two hit batters while fanning seven.
Joe Hackmann closed out the game, throwing 18 pitches over 1.2 innings. He allowed one hit batter and struck out three.
Wil Heggemann led the Washington offense with two singles. Bryce Mayer, Spencer Hunter, Quinton Poepsel, Maguire Landwehr, Adam Molitor and Tyler Glosemeyer each had one hit.
Jack Czeschin, Hunter, Hackmann, Molitor and Glosemeyer walked. Czeschin stole three bases.
Czeschin and Heggemann each scored twice. Mayer, Hackmann, Landwehr and Glosemeyer scored once.
Mayer drove in two runs. Czeschin, Glosemeyer and Heggemann had one RBI apiece. Czeschin and Mayer each had a sacrifice fly.
Caleb Peters started and went 4.1 innings for Hannibal. Logan Wilson and Mason Scholl each pitched 1.1 innings.
Scholl, Grant Plenge, Levi Rafferty, Adam Baxter and Konnor Bridgewater posted hits for Post 55.
Second Game
The second contest lasted five innings as Washington scored all 10 of the game’s runs.
Post 218 was the home team and opened scoring with a run in the second. Washington added two in the fourth and seven runs in the fifth inning.
Washington outhit Hannibal, 13-3, and Hannibal made both errors in the game.
Andrew Bruner went the distance for Post 218, allowing three hits and one hit batter while striking out two.
Poepsel paced the offense with three hits.
Czeschin, Louie Eckelkamp and Levi Weber had two hits apiece. Eckelkamp tripled.
Also hitting a three-bagger was Hunter. Mayer doubled.
Stahlman and Hackmann each singled.
Hunter, Eckelkamp, Hackmann and Joe Bauer walked. Josh Garbs and Weber were hit by pitches.
Garbs, Poepsel and Weber each scored twice. Hunter, Stahlman, Hackmann and Bauer scored once.
Mayer had two RBIs. Czeschin, Stahlman, Eckelkamp and Weber drove in one run each.
Scholl, Baylee Dukes and Brady Jones pitched for Hannibal.
Scholl, Plenge and Michael Pollitt had hits.