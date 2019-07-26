Trailing by a run, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team was in a rough spot Saturday.
Post 218 trailed Elsberry Post 226 in the Ninth District Tournament winners’ bracket final in the bottom of the 10th inning at Blanchette Park, 4-3.
But Washington wasn’t done.
Levi Weber, Post 218’s No. 9 batter, came through with a single to center field, plating Maguire Landwehr and Joe Bauer, giving Washington a 4-3 comeback victory and a berth in the tournament’s championship game Sunday.
“Those are the games you live for,” Post 218 pitcher Joe Hackmann said. “I know I’ll remember it for a long time. They’ll be talking about that one next year. It was a real good game by us and them.”
Post 218 improved to 29-4 for the season.
For most of the game, it was a pitchers’ duel between Hackmann and Elsberry’s Dylan Niemeyer.
Washington scored single runs in the third and fifth innings. Elsberry fought back to tie it with single runs in the sixth and seventh.
And, with the game tied 2-2, it went to extra frames.
Hackmann left after seven innings at 102 pitches. He allowed two unearned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Niemeyer lasted a bit longer, going 8.1 innings before he reached his pitch limit. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
The game stayed scoreless through the eighth and ninth innings before Elsberry pushed the go-ahead run across the plate in the top of the 10th.
In the bottom of the 10th, Washington put two runners on base and had one out when Weber came through with his game-winning hit.
That made a winner out of Bryce Mayer, who pitched three innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out six.
Blake Kendall took the loss for Elsberry. Over one inning, he gave up two runs on three hits while striking out one.
Elsberry dropped into the losers’ bracket, where it defeated St. Clair Post 347 Sunday evening before falling to Washington in the title game. Those games are covered in other stories in this section.
Washington made the offense work on four hits, four walks and one hit batter.
Quinton Poepsel, Landwehr, Bauer and Weber all singled.
Louie Eckelkamp walked twice. Mayer and Weber walked once.
Bauer was hit by a pitch.
Adam Molitor put down a sacrifice bunt.
Jack Czeschin and Weber contributed sacrifice flies.
Bauer scored two of the runs. Landwehr and Weber scored once.
Weber drove in three runs and Czeschin had the other RBI.
Elsberry recorded seven hits and one walk.
Sammy Bennett had three hits.
Spencer Keiser posted two hits, including a triple.
Dallas King doubled while Bailey Ford hit a single.
Ford also recorded the lone walk.
Derek Squires and Frank Grisebauer sacrificed.
King, Tommy Grote and Zach Levy scored the runs.
King and Grisebauer had one RBI apiece for Elsberry Post 226.