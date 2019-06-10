Post 218 beat Mother Nature to the punch Wednesday night.
The Washington Post 218 Seniors shut out De Soto in the home opener at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 7-0.
The Post 218 bats provided the lightning with a six-run first inning. The thunder came later on a Spencer Hunter solo shot to center field in the bottom of the fourth.
Then, Mother Nature made her arrival with a windy blast which preceded a storm which ended the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bryce Mayer made his pitching debut in the game, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings. Mayer, who last pitched in St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Class 4 state championship game victory over Westminster Christian, needed just 74 pitches to get through the game.
Offensively, Post 218 picked up the offense where it left off in Sedalia last weekend. Post 218 had nine hits and, as a team, hit for the cycle.
Hunter homered. Brandon Stahlman contributed a triple while Tyler Glosemeyer and Quinton Poepsel both doubled.
Stahlman had three hits in total while Hunter and Poepsel had two hits apiece.
Adam Molitor and Glosemeyer each had one hit.
Maguire Landwehr drew the team’s lone walk while Jack Czeschin and Joe Bauer were hit by pitches.
Seven different players scored for Washington. Czeschin, Stahlman, Hunter, Joe Hackmann, Landwehr, Poepsel and Levi Weber all crossed the plate.
Hunter drove in two runs while Stahlman, Poepsel, Molitor and Glosemeyer had one RBI apiece.
Kameron Brooks took the loss for De Soto, going 4.1 innings while allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Garrett Hardin finished out the game, allowing one hit over one inning.
Andrew Downs had two of the three De Soto hits. Briar Fischer had the other hit.
Clayton Snudden drew both of the walks.
Post 218 returns to action Friday, hosting Wentzville Post 323 to open Ninth District play. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m.
Washington hosts Sullivan Post 18 Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday has been left open for the Ninth District Showcase at Blanchette Park in St. Charles.
That event is for players looking for college opportunities. Several college coaches will be in attendance. It starts at 10 a.m.