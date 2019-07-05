Things went more smoothly in the rematch.
The St. Clair Post 347 Seniors (6-8, 6-8) split Friday’s home doubleheader with St. Charles Post 312 (6-6, 6-6), losing 7-2 and winning 11-0.
St. Clair recorded one run in the second inning and another in the third to take a 2-1 lead after the first three frames were in the books during the first contest.
However, Paul Myers’ home run in the top of the fourth helped Post 312 put up three runs that inning to take the lead.
Those were the first three of six unanswered St. Charles runs to conclude the first contest.
Post 347 provided all the scoring in the nightcap, however, for the shutout win.
Statistics for the games were not available as of print deadline.
The results of Friday’s doubleheader moved Post 312 into sixth place in the Ninth District standings with a one-game lead over St. Clair.
The games were scheduled to be the regular season finale for Post 347. However, St. Clair still has two games to reschedule with Hannibal Post 55 after rain prompted a doubleheader between the two teams to be postponed on June 23. A makeup date for those games has not yet been announced.