Each team came away with a win Monday.
The St. Clair Post 347 Seniors (3-2) split a home doubleheader with St. Peters Post 313 (3-2) at Reed Field. St. Clair won the first contest, 5-1, but St. Peters took the rematch, 8-0.
The two teams ended Monday one game behind Elsberry Post 226 (4-1) for the lead in the Ninth District standings.
“We are kind of a young (senior level) team,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said. ‘The team seems to be coming together well. We’ve got a winning record early on in the season and we’re pretty happy with that.”
First Game
St. Peters scored once in the top of the second inning and Post 347 evened the score with one run in the bottom of the fourth.
St. Clair added two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to pull away.
Dalton Thompson was the winning pitcher for Post 347, throwing four innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks. Thompson recorded seven strikeouts.
“Dalton looked pretty good,” Land said.
Blaine Downey finished off the final three innings, shutting out Post 313 on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Thompson helped his own cause with three singles at the plate and a run scored.
Johnny Kindel doubled, singled, walked and scored a run.
Gus Land, Downey and Bailey Smith each singled.
Zeek Koch, Land and Chase Walters all scored a run.
Downey drove in two runs. Land, Wes Hinson and Smith each collected an RBI.
Walters walked twice. Koch, Land, Downey, Brady Simpson and Hinson all walked once.
Simpson was hit by a pitch.
Second Game
Post 313 spread its four runs across the second, third, fifth and sixth innings while shutting out Post 347.
“They threw a good lefty against us in the second game,” Gary Land said. “We couldn’t really get a rhythm against him.”
Koch pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out six batters.
Jesse Maraman threw one inning and allowed one run on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Downey, Land, Maraman, Hinson and Garrett Henricks all singled.
Koch, Downey and Land reached on walks.
Post 347 continued ninth district play against Washington Post 218 Tuesday and will host New Haven Post 366 Wednesday at 6 p.m.