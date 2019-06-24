It’s hard to score on the Washington Post 218 Seniors.
Post 218 (9-3, 4-0) won a pair of Ninth District games by shutting out Wentzville Post 323 (1-11, 1-9), 15-0 Tuesday and St. Charles Post 312 (3-2, 3-2), 7-0 Thursday.
Both games were on the road. Pitcher Brandon Stahlman recorded a no-hitter in Tuesday’s game at Wentzville
“Brandon Stahlman really had a great start,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “It was the best I’ve seen him pitch.”
Wentzville
Post 218 got on the scoreboard early with two runs in the first inning. From there, Washington added one run in the second, three in the third, five in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Stahlman struck out six over five innings during his no-hit performance.
The only thing preventing a perfect game was one Wentzville runner reaching safely on an error in the first inning.
Stahlman still faced only the minimum number of opposing hitters after Post 218 turned a double play to end that frame.
Washington collected nine hits and 11 walks to put up its 18 runs in the contest.
“We really swung the bats well in key situations with runners on base,” Gardner said. “I thought Joe Hackmann, Quentin Poepsel, and Louis Eckelkamp were at their best at the plate. Louis capped off the night with a towering grand slam to deep left center.”
Eckelkamp’s grand slam was one of three hits for him in the game. He ended with three runs scored and five runs batted in.
Hackmann and Poepsel each had two hits. Apart from the Eckelkamp home run, Poepsel’s double was the only hit to go for extra bases.
Spencer Hunter and Levi Weber chipped in with one hit apiece.
Poepsel and Maguire Landwehr both scored three runs.
Hackmann crossed the plate twice.
Jack Czeschin, Josh Garbs, Bryce Mayer, Nick Helfrich, Hunter, Weber and Tyler Glosemeyer all scored a run.
Weber drove in four runs.
Mayer and Poepsel collected two RBIs apiece.
Garbs, Helfrich, Hunter, Wil Heggemann and Hackmann were all credited with one RBI.
Landwehr and Mayer both walked twice. Free passes were also handed out to Czeschin, Garbs, Helfrich, Hunter, Heggemann, Poepsel and Adam Molitor.
Weber was twice hit by pitches and Czeschin was struck by the pitch once.
Czeschin and Weber both stole a base.
St. Charles
Post 218 waited until the second inning to get on the scoreboard Thursday, but did so three times in that frame.
Washington went on to add one run in both the third and fourth innings and a final two runs in the sixth.
Hackmann pitched a complete game shutout in the contest, striking out 12. He allowed three hits and walked two.
“Blanchette can be a very tough place to play at night and we really handled the situation well,” Gardner said. “Joe Hackmann threw a great game, going the distance and getting the shutout.”
Washington picked up eight hits in the game. The team was led by two hits apiece from Czeschin, Poepsel and Hackmann.
Mayer and Hunter both collected a hit.
Mayer had the biggest hit, a triple. He scored a run and drove one in.
Czeschin, Hackmann and Hunter all doubled.
Poepsel’s hits were the most productive, driving in three runs. He also scored once.
“Quinten Poepsel continues to swing a hot bat and had a key hit early in the game to get us on the board,” Gardner said. “We played well defensively and it was a good win against one of the top teams in our district.”
Czeschin scored two runs.
Hunter, Eckelkamp and Stahlman each scored once.
Tyler Glosemeyer and Hunter both collected an RBI.
Hunter and Stahlman stole one base apiece.
Walks were issued to Hunter and Eckelkamp.
Eckelkamp and Molitor were both hit by pitches twice and Hackmann was hit once.