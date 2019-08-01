It came down to a pair of Ninth District teams to see who would head to the Zone 1 Tournament championship series Friday in Trenton.
Washington Post 218, the Ninth District champion, was coming off of an eight-inning loss to Jefferson City Post 5.
Elsberry Post 226 had just beaten the Kirksville Post 20 Redbirds and was looking for its first win over Washington this season.
But Friday’s finale ended in a 14-3 Washington victory.
“We needed Brandon Stahlman to come out and do what he does and pound the strike zone like he did,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “Our bats came around and we scored a bunch of runs and that made it easy for us.”
Post 218 improved to 32-5 for the season heading to Saturday’s championship series against Jefferson City. Elsberry ended its season with a 25-13-1 record.
Post 218 slugged three home runs at Burleigh Grimes Field, all in a seven-run fourth inning. Jack Czeschin and Bryce Mayer hit back-to-back shots over the left field fence. Joe Hackmann did the same thing three batters later.
That erased an Elsberry lead after Post 226 scored twice in the bottom of the third.
Elsberry came back with another run in the bottom of the fourth and it was 7-3.
Washington scored four more runs in the top of the fifth and added the final the final three runs in the top of the seventh.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 12-6. Elsberry made both of the game’s errors. Washington batters walked 13 times. Elsberry had no walks.
In an attempt to save pitching, Post 218 started Brandon Stahlman. He was the losing pitcher in relief to Jefferson City earlier in the night, but came through to go the distance in winning this game.
Through seven innings, Stahlman needed 79 pitches to get through Elsberry’s lineup. He allowed three runs on six hits while striking out six.
For Elsberry, Dylan Niemeyer started and took the loss. He went 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Mavryk Comley pitched an inning, allowing two runs on four walks and a hit batter. He fanned one.
Spencer Keiser got one out, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks.
Zach Levy pitched an inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a hit batter.
Tommy Grote pitched one inning, allowing one walk.
Offensively, Maguire Landwehr had three hits, including a double.
Spencer Hunter and Joe Bauer each had two hits. Hunter doubled.
Czeschin, Mayer and Hackmann homered. Quinton Poepsel and Louie Eckelkamp singled.
Mayer walked three times. Czeschin, Poepsel and Tyler Glosemeyer each walked twice. Hackmann, Eckelkamp, Landwehr and Joe Bauer walked once.
Eckelkamp, Glosemeyer and Hackmann were hit by pitches.
Levi Weber stole a base and Glosemeyer had a sacrifice.
Landwehr crossed the plate three times. Mayer, Poepsel, Bauer and Weber each scored twice. Czeschin, Hunter and Hackmann scored once.
Czeschin drove in three runs. Hackmann had two RBIs. Mayer, Poepsel, Eckelkamp, Landwehr, Bauer and Glosemeyer drove in one run apiece.
For Elsberry, Sammy Bennett and Grote doubled. Dallas King, Keiser, Levy and Frank Grisebauer singled.
Dylan Huber sacrificed.
King, Grote and Grisebauer scored the runs.
Keiser had two RBIs and Griesebauer drove in one.
For the season, Washington went 5-0 against Elsberry.