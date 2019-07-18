With a spot in the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament quarterfinals secured, the Washington Post 218 Seniors closed pool play perfect, beating De Soto SMCI by a 14-5 score Friday.
“It was a rewarding game for many of our hitters as we banged out 14 hits,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “We felt that coming in we were in a really tough pool and were extremely pleased going undefeated.”
Washington (25-3) won in six innings to close Pool D play perfect at 4-0.
Only two Pool D teams had winning records and Union Bank of Lincoln, Neb., which went 3-1, also reached the tournament quarterfinals. The other three, De Soto SMCI, Branson Pirates and Blue Springs Black Sox, all went 1-3 and moved into Saturday’s crossover games.
“Having clinched the pool the De Soto game offered us an opportunity to get everyone some playing time,” Gardner said.
In Friday’s pool finale, Post 218 jumped on top with a run in the top of the first.
De Soto took the lead with two runs in the second.
Washington scored three times in the top of the third, but De Soto added two more runs and it was tied, 4-4.
In the fourth, Post 218 scored four runs to De Soto’s one.
Washington added three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end it early on the run rule.
Washington outhit De Soto for the game, 14-10. De Soto made six errors to Washington’s one.
Post 218 batters drew 10 walks to De Soto’s two. Washington also had two batters hit by pitches.
Andrew Bruner got the start and win, going four innings while allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits. He struck out three.
“Andrew Bruner got the start on the mound and wasn’t his best, but was able to limit the damage and give us some valuable innings,” Gardner said.
Jared Schrader finished out the game. Over two innings, he allowed two walks.
“Jared came in and gave us two solid innings allowing our offense to step up and break the game open,” said Gardner.
Quinton Poepsel had four hits, including a double.
Jack Czeschin and Joe Bauer each had three hits. Czeschin doubled.
Brandon Stahlman posted two hits while Louie Eckelkamp and Tyler Glosemeyer each added one.
Wil Heggemann drew three walks. Eckelkamp walked twice. Bryce Mayer, Bauer, Maguire Landwehr, Glosemeyer and Josh Garbs walked once.
Eckelkamp and Landwehr were hit by pitches. Glosemeyer and Poepsel each stole a base.
Poepsel scored four times. Czeschin, Stahlman, Bauer and Levi Weber each scored twice.
Glosemeyer and Garbs scored one run apiece.
Poepsel and Bauer drove in three runs apiece. Eckelkamp, Landwehr and Heggemann had one RBI each.
“Q and Joe Bauer really had big games at the plate both driving in three runs,” Gardner said.
Parker Grobe started for De Soto and went three innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits, five walks and one hit batter. He fanned one.
Blake House pitched one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.
Caleb Dickmann went the next two innings, allowing three runs on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Landon Swallow got two outs, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks.
Clayton Snudden had two hits, including a double. Garrett Hardin, Kameren Brooks and Ethan Sampson each had two singles.
Tom Hahn and Camren Krodinger had one hit apiece.
Swallow and Sampson drew walks. Snudden stole two bases.
Hardin scored twice. Snudden, Brooks and Krodinger each scored once.
Sampson drove in two runs. Snudden, Brooks and Hardin each had one RBI.