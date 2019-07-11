Scoring big in two separate innings, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team rolled to victory Friday against St. Charles Post 312, 13-0.
Post 218 (18-3, 13-0) secured the Ninth District regular season title with the win.
Washington scored four times in the opening inning and added nine more runs in the third. The game ended on the run rule after the top of the fifth.
Nick Helfrich took care of things from the pitching mound, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out four Post 312 batters.
Post 218 played error-free baseball while St. Charles had six fielding miscues.
Offensively, Washington took advantage of eight hits, seven walks, three hit batters and four runners who reached on errors.
Spencer Hunter and Joe Bauer had two hits apiece with Bauer coming through with a double.
Bryce Mayer, Andrew Bruner, Brandon Stahlman and Joe Hackmann had one hit apiece.
Mayer and Tyler Glosemeyer drew two walks. Quinton Poepsel, Hackmann and Adam Molitor walked once.
Hackmann was hit by two pitches. Wil Heggemann was hit once.
Mayer stole two bases. Jack Czeschin, Glosemeyer and Poepsel each stole one base.
Czeschin, Mayer, Stahlman, Poepsel and Hackmann each scored twice. Hunter, Bauer and Glosemeyer scored once.
Hunter drove in three runs. Czeschin and Bauer had two RBIs apiece. Mayer, Poepsel, Hackmann and Glosemeyer drove in one run apiece.
Nick Napoli had the lone hit for Post 312. Paul Myers walked and stole a base.
Austin Bloodworth started and took the loss, allowing 13 runs (six earned) on seven hits, seven walks and a hit batter.
Noah Meyer pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and hitting two batters.