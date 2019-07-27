Washington Post 218 couldn’t have asked for a better start to the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament Thursday in Trenton.
Post 218 (31-4) defeated the Kirksville Post 20 Redbirds in five innings, 12-2.
Tournament Update
The win gives Post 218 a rematch with Jefferson City Post 5 (25-5) Friday at 2 p.m. in the winners’ bracket final.
Jefferson City was a 5-0 winner over Elsberry Post 226 in Thursday’s second game.
Washington and Jefferson City know plenty about each other, having played three times this season. Post 5 has handed Washington half of its losses by triumphing at tournaments in Sedalia and Blue Springs. Post 218 won at the Washington Wood Bat Tournament.
Additionally, some of the players faced each other twice during the high school season as St. Francis Borgia Regional split with Helias.
Last year, Washington and Jefferson City clashed several times, at Sedalia, the Washington Tournament, the Zone 1 Tournament and the Missouri State Tournament. Washington won the Zone 1 title, but Jefferson City triumphed at the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia and went on to win the title.
In the second game Friday afternoon, Elsberry Post 226 faces Kirksville in an elimination game. The winner of that game will play the loser of the Washington-Jefferson City game to conclude Friday’s play at 7 p.m.
Friday’s survivor will play the Washington-Jefferson City winner in the championship series Saturday starting at 7 a.m.
Kirksville
Opening action Thursday, Post 218 got onto the scoreboard with a Joe Hackmann solo home run in the bottom of the second. It was his second consecutive game with a home run.
Post 218 adjusted to metal bats well enough to add eight more runs in the third. Each team scored twice in the fourth and Post 218 hit the run rule activator with a final tally in the bottom of the fifth.
Big hits in that inning were a double by Spencer Hunter and a home run from Adam Molitor.
Washington outhit Kirksville, 10-3, but also made both errors in the game.
Nick Helfrich started for Washington and went four innings for the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits. He struck out two.
Hunter needed 10 pitches to finish the final inning.
Offensively, the 3-4-5 slots came through with six of the 10 hits. Hunter, Quinton Poepsel and Brandon Stahlman each had two hits. Hunter doubled.
Hackmann and Molitor homered. Jack Czeschin and Joe Bauer singled.
Post 218 added six walks. Bryce Mayer reached three times on walks while Levi Weber walked twice. Bauer walked once.
Molitor also was hit by a pitch.
Bauer and Stahlman stole one base each.
Mayer scored three times. Poepsel crossed the plate twice.
Czeschin, Hunter, Stahlman, Hackmann, Bauer, Molitor and Weber scored once.
Hunter and Molitor posted three RBIs. Poepsel and Bauer each drove in a pair of runs. Hackmann had one RBI.
For Kirksville, Blake Howard took the loss, going three innings while allowing nine runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Patrick Ranson pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Colton Gillespie doubled for Kirksville while Howard and Kaden Anderson singled.
Howard and Gillespie scored the runs for the Redbirds. Gillespie had an RBI.
Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner responded as the paper was going to press.
“We are swinging the bats really well right now and we will have to be our best against Jeff City,” Gardner said.
“It should be a great game and the winner will have quite an advantage.
“We will have to be patient at the plate but also aggressive on fastballs we can handle. It will be the kind of game we really look forward to playing in this time of the season.”