Make it two wins for Washington Post 218 at the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
Washington (23-3) got a one-hitter by pitchers Bryce Mayer and Brandon Stahlman to defeat Union Bank of Lincoln, Neb., at Crysler Stadium in Independence, 3-1.
“We pitched well, played good defense and had just enough timely hitting to beat two really good teams the opening day of the Blue Springs Tournament,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “Having one less day to get in our pool games really makes it difficult on our pitching staff but so far they have been fantastic.”
With the win, Washington improved to 2-0 in Pool D play.
“It was a really good start against two quality teams,” Gardner said.
Post 218 has two more games Friday. Post 218 faced the Branson Pirates at 12:30 p.m. The game at Hidden Valley Field 1 took place while The Missourian was in production.
The final pool game will be at 5:30 p.m. at Crysler Stadium against De Soto SMCI. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was pushed back due to wet field conditions.
Mayer tossed the first four innings of hitless ball, allowing an unearned run. He gave up a walk while striking out seven.
Stahlman pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit.
Post 218 didn’t have much offense either. Benjamin Aldridge limited Post 218 to three hits and six walks while fanning five over six innings. All three runs were earned.
Post 218 scored in the second, fourth and sixth innings. Union Bank scored in the top of the fourth.
Washington’s biggest hit was a triple by Quinton Poepsel in the sixth, which led to Washington’s third run.
Mayer and Levi Weber singled.
Jack Czeschin, Mayer, Louie Eckelkamp, Weber, Maguire Landwehr and Tyler Glosemeyer walked.
Weber stole a base while Glosemeyer and Joe Hackmann provided sacrifice flies.
Weber crossed the plate twice. Poepsel scored the other run.
Mayer, Hackmann and Glosemeyer had one RBI apiece.
“Game 2 against Union Bank was very similar to our first game,” Gardner said. “Fortunately we had some really good at-bats from Bryce, Quentin, Tyler, and Joe.”
Washington opened scoring in the bottom of the second. Weber and Glosemeyer walked with an out sandwiched between.
With two outs, Mayer singled to left, plating Weber with the game’s opening run. That also was the first hit in the game.
Union Bank equalized in the top of the fourth without getting a hit. An outfield error put Joe Finder on base. Two passed balls allowed the runner to score.
Washington came back in the bottom of the fourth. Weber led off with a single and Landwehr walked. Weber scored on a sacrifice fly by Glosemeyer. Union Bank escaped further damage on a double play.
Mayer left the mound after four hitless innings exchanging places with shortstop Stahlman.
Union Bank finally got a hit when Levi Ackermann singled to lead off the sixth inning. He was stranded at third.
Post 218 added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Poepsel tripled to lead off the inning and scored on a Hackmann sacrifice fly.
Alex Angele reached on a walk for Union Bank.