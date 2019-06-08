Resilience.
If Washington Post 218’s Senior Legion game Saturday night at the Jimmy Glenn/Sedalia Post 642 Travelers Tournament could be summed up in one word, resilience would be a good choice for the 13-8 victory.
“I think the thrill of the championship (St. Francis Borgia Regional winning the Class 4 state title) carried us through the day,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “We played better ball.”
Post 218 (2-0) started from behind against the host program and took a big early lead.
It was 2-0 for Sedalia after a half-inning, but Washington responded with four runs in the first and two in the second. Each side scored once in the third and Washington led 7-3.
That’s how it held until the fifth. Sedalia rallied for four runs to tie it, 7-7, and took an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth.
Washington didn’t back down. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Maguire Landwehr hit a deep fly down the right field line. It left the park just inside the foul pole and Washington tied the game again.
That just opened the flood gates. Post 218 added five more runs in the inning to triumph, 13-8.
“That was all with two outs,” Gardner said. “I think that shows what we’re capable of doing. That’s the type of ballclub we’ll be all summer.”
Nick Helfrich started on the hill for Washington and he went five innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out a pair.
Andrew Bruner made his Post 218 debut and got the win. Over one inning, he allowed a run on one hit and one walk.
Brandon Stahlman closed out the game, walking one in his inning.
Stahlman was Washington’s hitting standout, going 4-4 at the plate.
Spencer Hunter and Joe Hackmann had two hits apiece. Hunter doubled.
Jack Czeschin, Landwehr, Louie Eckelkamp and Levi Weber had one hit each.
Post 218 added 10 walks. Czeschin, Landwehr, Quinton Poepsel and Joe Bauer walked twice. Adam Molitor and Weber walked once.
Hunter was hit by a pitch.
Bauer stole two bases and Landwehr had one swipe.
Czeschin, Stahlman and Hunter each scored twice. Hackmann, Landwehr, Eckelkamp Poepsel, Bauer, Weber and Tyler Glosemeyer scored once.
Hunter had three RBIs while Czeschin and Weber drove in two. Stahlman and Landwehr each had one RBI.
Will Knight started for Sedalia, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and five walks. He struck out four.
Baron Austin was next and his motion gave Washington batters trouble for a bit. He went 3.2 innings and was charged with four runs on four hits, four walks and one hit batter.
Landon Dull got the final out, but allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Austin, Braiden McEachorn and Connor Tichenor had two hits apiece for the Travelers. Dull, Duffin Makings and Levi Betts had one hit apiece.
Austin stole a pair of bases and scored three times.