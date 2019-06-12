The New Haven Post 366 added to a building win total Thursday.
Post 366 (6-2) recorded a 13-7 win on the road at St. Charles Post 312 in Ninth District play.
Jay Eichelberger was the winning pitcher for New Haven with six innings of work. Jared Mistler closed out the contest.
“Jay kind of wore out a little bit, but he pitched a pretty good game,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said. “It was only the second time he’s pitched, and he didn’t pitch before in high school, but he’s won two games already.”
Post 366 has just five traditional seniors on the roster this summer, filling out the remainder of the squad with younger players.
New Haven totaled 14 hits in the contest, led by three-hit games from Eichelberger, Mistler and Trent Kormeier.
“We hit the ball fairly good and didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes,” Bloch said.
Jarrett Hamlett collected two hits. Braden Lallier, August Panhorst and William Hellmann had one hit apiece.
Kormeier scored three runs. Cody Groner, Hamlett, Hellmann and Lallier each scored twice. Eichelberger and Panhorst both added a run.
Groner walked three times. Lallier, Mistler, Panhorst, Kormeier, Owen Borcherding and Hellmann each received a free base.
In the second inning, New Haven scored five runs after Kormeier started things off with a double.
Groner then walked, followed by a Hamlett single and a Hellmann walk.
Lallier then walked and Eichelberger delivered a bases-loaded double.
The third-inning rally began much the same way for New Haven with Kormeier doubling, followed by a walk to Groner.
Hamlett and Hellmann then each singles, followed by a walk to Lallier and another Eichelberger double. Post 366 scored six runs in the frame.
New Haven added its final two runs in the sixth inning after Panhorst and Kormeier each singled and Borcherding put down a sacrifice bunt. A walk to Groner loaded the bases and Hamlett delivered the final two RBIs on a single.