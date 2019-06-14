Jumping out to a huge early lead, the Washington Post 218 Seniors opened Ninth District play Friday with an 11-1 win over Wentzville Post 323.
Washington (4-2, 1-0) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
Wentzville scored its run in the top of the third, but Washington added two in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth to end the game early.
“We came out swinging it pretty good in our opener of district play,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “With the big lead early we kind of cruised along and ended up putting the game away in the sixth.”
Washington outhit Wentzville, 10-7. Wentzville hurt its own cause with six errors.
Joe Hackmann pitched and went the distance, allowing one run on seven hits and three walks. He struck out six and needed 69 pitches to finish the game.
It was Hackmann’s second quality start in a row. He threw a no-hitter over Rod’s Sports A’s of Blue Springs in the season opener in Sedalia the previous Saturday.
“Joe had a nice and efficient night on the mound throwing just 69 pitches in six innings,” Gardner said.
Offensively, Jack Czeschin and Spencer Hunter each had three hits, including one double apiece.
“Jack and Spencer stayed really hot at the plate and we played really solid defense,” Gardner said. “It was a really good start to district play.”
Adam Molitor tripled.
Bryce Mayer, Brandon Stahlman and Quinton Poepsel all singled.
Mayer, Maguire Landwehr and Louie Eckelkamp walked. Hunter, Stahlman and Levi Weber were hit by pitches.
Weber stole a base.
Mayer scored three runs while Hunter scored twice. Czeschin, Stahlman, Landwehr, Poepsel, Molitor and Glosemeyer scored once.
Czeschin posted two RBIs. Hunter, Stahlman, Eckelkamp and Poepsel each drove in one run.
For Post 323, Tristan Riley started and went three innings, allowing nine runs (two earned) on eight hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Andrew Schwerdt was next, going 2.1 innings while allowing two unearned runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters.
Drew Smith got the final out.
Riley, Devin Walters and Derrick Coy had two hits apiece. Alex Leiendecker ended with the other hit.
Matt Rivolta, Michael Lutes and Justin Burski walked.
Riley scored the run with Coy recording the RBI.
Post 218 returns to action Tuesday, visiting St. Clair Post 347 for another Ninth District game at 6 p.m.
St. Charles Post 312 visits Washington Wednesday for an 8:30 p.m. game.
Washington starts play in the Washington Wood Bat Tournament Thursday. The six-team event runs through Sunday.