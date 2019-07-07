A three-run third inning was enough for the Sullivan Post 18 Freshmen to win at home Tuesday.
Sullivan (7-3, 7-3) notched a 5-2 victory against New Haven Post 366 (4-9, 3-9). The game was the first part of a doubleheader for Post 18, which went on to beat Wentzville Post 323 (3-13, 3-11), 6-3, on the same night.
Post 366 went on to score two runs in the fifth inning to trim Sullivan’s lead to one, but could not manage any more offense as Post 18 added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Jacob Miller was the winning pitcher for Sullivan against New Haven. He tossed 6.2 innings and allowed two unearned runs on four hits and three walks, striking out six.
Jacob Brooks recorded the final out for the save.
Owen Borcherding started for Post 366. He threw five innings, allowing three runs on five hits. Borcherding struck out two and walked three.
August Panhorst pitched one inning and surrendered two unearned runs on one hit and one walk. He recorded two strikeouts.
Panhorst also had two of Post 366’s four hits in the contest, both singles.
Trent Kormeier added a double and Jared Mistler singled.
Jay Eichelberger and Nate Rickman scored the two New Haven runs.
Mistler was credited with a run batted in.
Rickman walked twice and Kormeier also drew a base on balls.
Eichelberger stole a base.
Austin Frye and Brooks both had a two-hit game for Post 18. Brooks doubled and singled with a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Frye singled twice and scored once with a stolen base.
Tyler Lewis and Braden Carey also singled.
Justin Lowe, Lewis and Collin Immekus scored the other three Sullivan runs.
Miller, Alex Branson and Carey each drove in a run.
Immekus walked three times and Branson once.
Carey and Immekus both stole a base.
The Post 366 Seniors are scheduled to host Washington Post 218 Saturday at 1 p.m.
Sullivan-Wentzville
Post 18 took control of its second game of the night with runs in each of the first five innings.
Sullivan scored once in the first inning, twice in the second and once each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Wentzville got one run in the third, another in the fourth and a final run in the sixth.
Tyler Juergens picked up the win on the mound, firing five innings where he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits. Juergens struck out five and walked two.
Brooks tossed the final two innings. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Lewis led the offense, going 3-3 at the plate. He doubled with two singles and a run scored.
Miller and Lowe had the other two Sullivan hits.
Miller, Brooks, Frye, Lowe and Cooper Beckett all crossed the plate once in the contest.
Frye, Branson and Lowe each had an RBI.
Miller and Frye reached on walks.
Brooks stole two bases. Miller and Frye both stole once.
The Post 18 seniors suffered a 4-2 loss at home against Post 218 Wednesday and are next scheduled to play in a doubleheader with Hannibal Post 55 Saturday. Both teams are scheduled to travel with the games set to be played at Legion Field in Elsberry, starting at 2 p.m.