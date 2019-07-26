Only one team could move on in St. Clair Post 347’s two games Saturday in the Ninth District Tournament.
Both times it was St. Clair advancing as Post 347 (10-10) defeated both New Haven Post 366 (6-13), 4-3, and then St. Charles Post 312 (10-10), 15-11, to reach the losers’ bracket final at the tournament.
Playing twice Saturday in the heat with a 10-man roster, St. Clair had to pay a price to advance to Sunday.
“It took a toll on our pitching,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said. “It was hot, in the 90s, and they just kept grinding out and never gave up. I couldn’t be more proud of these boys.”
St. Clair and New Haven split during the regular season in a pair of one-run games. Thus, it was fitting that the rubber match between the two teams in the tournament was similarly close.
“We were coming out pretty aggressive in the beginning and we just didn’t give up,” Land said.
Offense abounded in the day’s second game as St. Clair again won the third game of the season series against an opponent Post 347 split with during the regular season.
The game saw more runs scored, 26, than in either of the regular season meetings between the two teams combined, 20.
“Everybody was fired up and they were hitting the ball,” Land said. “Everybody was hitting. We ran the pitching as far as we could and it was on walks and passed balls that they got their last six runs. We didn’t want them to come back in it and we were able to have enough offense to get through that game.”
Statistics from the two Saturday games were not available as of The Missourian’s deadline.
St. Clair went on to finish third in the tournament Sunday. The final rounds of the tournament are covered elsewhere in this section.