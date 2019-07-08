It came down to the final out, but the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team took another step toward the Ninth District regular season championship Wednesday.
Washington (17-3, 12-0) held off Sullivan Post 18 (7-4, 7-4) at Sunny Jim Bottomley Field in Sullivan, 4-2.
With the win, Post 218 secured at least a tie for the Ninth District regular season title. One more win gives Washington the outright title and the top seed for the upcoming district tournament.
Post 218 hosts St. Charles Post 312 Friday night, visits New Haven Post 366 Saturday and returns home to play Sullivan again Sunday. An additional game with New Haven also has to be made up.
In Wednesday’s game, Post 218 scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings to take the lead.
Sullivan cut it to 3-1 in the sixth. Each side scored once in the seventh. Sullivan had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh before Joe Hackmann coaxed a pair of popouts to end the game.
Hackmann went the distance for Washington, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one hit batter. He struck out 10.
Cooper Beckett started for Sullivan and went four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four hit batters. He struck out two.
Justin Lowe closed out the game, pitching three innings and allowing one run on five hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Spencer Hunter paced the Post 218 offense with two hits, both home runs.
Adam Molitor doubled. Jack Czeschin, Bryce Mayer, Louie Eckelkamp, Maguire Landwehr, Levi Weber and Tyler Glosemeyer singled.
Hunter drew a walk. Czeschin, Eckelkamp, Landwehr and Brandon Stahlman were hit by pitches.
Glosemeyer and Landwehr stole bases.
Hunter scored twice. Landwehr and Joe Bauer also scored. Hunter drove in two. Czeschin had the other RBI.
Jacob Miller, Austin Frye, Alex Branson, Tyler Lewis, Beckett and Collin Immekus had Sullivan’s hits.
Tyler Juergens was hit by a pitch. Miller stole a base.
Miller and Lowe scored the runs. Frye and Beckett recorded RBIs.