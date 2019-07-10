It’s been a tradition for the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team.
And this year, Post 218 will be returning to the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament this week.
Washington was the event’s runner-up last year, finishing second to Ninth District rival Elsberry Post 226.
This year both return along with two other Ninth District teams, St. Charles Post 312 and St. Peters Post 313.
Also among the 25 teams are defending Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5 along with teams from Kansas, Nebraska, Illinois, and Oklahoma.
The event has been split into five five-team pools and pool play will run from July 10-12.
All five pool winners and three wildcard teams will advance to the quarterfinals Saturday. The other teams will play crossover games.
Semifinals and the title game will take place Sunday.
Washington has been assigned to Pool D and will play:
• De Soto SMCI at Grain Valley High School Wednesday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m.;
• Blue Springs Black Sox Thursday, July 11, at Jim Moran Field (Hidden Valley) at 10 a.m.
• Union Bank of Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, July 11, at 3 p.m. at Crysler Stadium; and
• Branson Pirates Friday, July 12, at Hidden Valley Field No. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Pool A consists of Post 499/Fike of Blue Springs, Independence Post 21, Thoman Boothe Post 338, Trenton Post 31 Blue Jays and Topeka, Kan., Senators.
Pool B teams are the Rod’s Sports A’s, St. Joseph Post 11, St. Peters Post 313, Jefferson City Post 5 and the Mustangs of Concordia, Neb.
Pool C teams are the Lee’s Summit Post 189 Auxiliary Outlaws, Warrensburg Post 131, Elsberry Post 226, Ottawa, Kan., Post 60 Arrows and Moline, Ill., Post 246.
Teams in Pool E are the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers, Gladstone’s Herrick Memorial Owls, the Ada, Okla., Braves, Pyramid Roofing of Omaha, Neb., and St. Charles Post 312.
The full tournament schedule can be found at https://fikebaseball.com/wood-bat-schedule/