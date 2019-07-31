What could be one of the most competitive Missouri Senior Legion State Tournaments in recent years is set to start Thursday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.
Qualified teams are:
• Zone 1 — Washington Post 218 (34-5);
• Zone 2 — Sedalia Travelers Post 642 (24-9);
• Zone 4 champion — Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (24-9); and
• Zone 4 runner-up — Festus Post 253 (30-9).
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Washington Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “We’re hoping we can take that next step and win it, too.”
Post 218 catcher Adam Molitor agreed with his manager.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Molitor said. “There will be good teams there.”
Joe Hackmann, who has been to the state tournament at every level and has been a state champion at the Freshman Legion level, said Post 218 is shooting for the top spot.
“It feels great,” Hackmann said. “I just hope to bring home the championship this time.”
Nick Helfrich, winning pitcher in two Zone 1 Tournament games, feels Post 218 has the pieces to be successful.
“If we hit like this, I think we’ve got a good shot,” Helfrich said. “I think we’ve got the pitching to do it. Our offense is clicking. But there are a lot of good teams out there, so we shall see.”
Washington and Sedalia are the only returning teams from 2018, but both Festus and Ste. Genevieve have been there in recent years.
Sedalia won the 2016 state title while Festus last won in 2015. Ste. Genevieve was in Sedalia in 2016 as well.
Washington Post 218 last won the state crown in 2012.
Sedalia Post 642 is the only one to have all three of its teams reach the state tournament this year. The Post 642 Freshmen and Juniors both played at the state level. Washington Post 218 had its Junior Legion team place second.
Festus Post 253 was the 2018 Junior Legion champion while Ste. Genevieve Post 150 won the Freshman Legion state title last year.
Washington was the state runner-up in the 2018 Freshman State Tournament and was third in the Junior State Tournament last year.
Regional Tournament
The teams not only are playing for the state title, but also for two berths in the Mid-South Regional Tournament, which runs Aug. 7-11 in Hastings, Neb.
Missouri has been awarded a second berth to that event. In recent years, Missouri teams have filled in at the last minute for other states.
One of those years was 2015, when Washington Post 218 went to Bismarck, N.D., when Iowa’s champion backed out. Post 218 went 1-2. The state champion, Blue Springs Post 499/Fike, played in the Mid-South Region.
Last year, Cape Girardeau Post 63, the runner-up, replaced the Ada Post 72 Braves, Oklahoma’s state champion, at the last minute.
The 2019 state tournament will be held at Sedalia’s Liberty Park Stadium once again. Sedalia has hosted all Senior Legion State Tournament games in recent memory.
The four-team tournament starts with Sedalia Post 642 taking on Ste. Geneveive Post 150 at 5 p.m. The second first-round game is between Washington Post 218 and Festus Post 253 starting at 8 p.m.
The tournament continues Friday with the final two teams making it into Saturday’s games. A full schedule is included in this section and online at www.emissourian.com.
Here’s a look at the teams in this year’s tournament.
Festus Post 253
Washington’s first-round opponent has quite the recent history at the state tournament. Festus had a three-year run of Senior Legion state titles from 2009-2011. Festus also won state titles in 1996 and 2005.
Post 253 was the Junior Legion state champion last year.
Festus forced a winner-take-all game in the Zone 4 championship against Ste. Genevieve Post 150, winning 9-5 in the opener, but losing 6-3 in the second game.
Festus and Ste. Genevieve also matched up in the District 13 Tournament with Festus claiming the title by winning twice on the final day, 11-1 and 9-5.
Festus and Ste. Genevieve have paired up eight times this season with each team winning four times.
Besides its league schedule, Festus Post 253 has played in tournaments in Indiana, Illinois and the St. Louis area.
Both Washington and Festus swept De Soto this season with Festus winning four times.
Jefferson City Post 5 edged Festus at the Belleville Firecracker Tournament July 7, 3-2. Washington and Jefferson City split six games with each team winning three times.
Michael Brewer is the team’s home run leader with seven in 13 games. He also has four doubles and one triple while batting .514.
Jordan Duncan is hitting .415 average with 13 doubles, one triple and six home runs. He has scored 35 times and driven in 36.
Other top hitters include Jake Leitner (.390), Jacob Bridges (.381), Colby Ott (.369) and Eddie Martin (.367).
The top pitchers have been Jacob Melton (5-0, 2.36 ERA with 23 hits, 14 walks, six hit batters and 41 strikeouts over 32.2 innings) and Brandon Smock (4-0, 1.83 ERA with 28 hits, seven walks, one hit batter and 18 strikeouts over 30.2 innings).
Levi Ebersoldt (3-0, 4.15 ERA with 29 hits, 12 walks, four hit batters and 17 strikeouts over 25.1 innings) has started five games.
Charlie Pratt, Christian Hancock, Leitner and Jeremy Isenman have started three games apiece.
Hancock, Brewer and Isack Hamilton are tied for the saves lead with one apiece.
Sedalia Post 642
The host team is looking for its first state championship since 2016, when it beat Washington Post 218 for the title.
Sedalia also played in the state tournament last year, finishing fourth.
Post 642 is the only team in this year’s tournament to have also made the state tournament at the Junior and Freshman Legion levels.
Washington Post 218 played Sedalia in its second game of the season at the Jimmy Glenn Tournament June 1. Washington won the late game, 13-8.
Post 218 led the game much of the way before Sedalia scored four times in the fifth and once in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead.
Washington responded by scoring six times in the bottom of the sixth to win it.
Post 218 got a home run from Maguire Landwehr, a double from Spencer Hunter and Brandon Stahlman led the team in hits with four.
Nick Helfrich started and went five innings. Andrew Bruner was the winning pitcher and Stahlman picked up the save.
The game was played one day after St. Francis Borgia Regional won the Class 4 state championship.
For Sedalia, Will Knight started and went two innings. Baron Austin pitched four innings before Landon Dull got the last out.
Austin, Braiden McEachorn and Connor Tichenor had two hits apiece that night.
Sedalia won the Zone 2 Tournament in Blue Springs, beating the Lee’s Summit Outlaws, 12-7.
Tichenor was the winning pitcher, going 4.2 innings while allowing six runs (two earned) on four hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Tichenor also had three hits, including a double. Brandon Kindle homered. McEachorn and Brady Kindle also doubled.
Austin and McEachorn had two hits apiece.
Ste. Genevieve Post 150
The Freshman Legion state champion last year, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 is seeking its first Senior Legion state title.
The team has strong credentials. It won Zone 4, which has produced the Freshman and Junior Legion state champions this year.
And it’s won the big games. After losing in the District 13 final to Festus, it won the Zone 4 title at home.
In the final game, Ste. Genevieve got five innings from Jayden Gegg and he allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two.
Zach Boyer and Logan Gegg each pitched an inning in relief.
The key was a three-run top of the first for Post 150. Ste. Genevieve added another three-run inning in the fourth.
Derek Morganthaler, Tyler Blum and Keaton Boyer led the way with two hits apiece. Blum and Grant Staffen doubled.
Ste. Genevieve and Washington have had one common opponent, De Soto SMCI and both teams won twice against that club.
Ste. Genevieve also played in Terre Haute, Ind., in a midseason tournament. Some teams from Illinois, Danville and Alton, visited for a tournament in June. Both beat Post 150.
In the Zone 1 Tournament, Ste. Genevieve stated with a win over Perryville before putting Festus into the losers’ bracket. Ste. Genevieve shut out Jackson, 6-0, before splitting with Festus to win the championship series.
Washington Post 218
The Zone 1 champion is making its second appearance in a row in Sedalia after having another state streak snapped by Jefferson City Post 5 in 2017.
Mike Gardner’s team went perfect in the Ninth District, winning all 16 regular season games and then sweeping the Ninth District Tournament.
In the Zone 1 Tournament, Washington’s lone loss was in eight innings to Jefferson City, the two-time defending state champion, in extra innings on a home run.
Post 218 bounced back to sweep Jefferson City Saturday in Trenton to advance to the state tournament.
Post 218 features a hard-hitting lineup of line-drive hitters. Many have shown extra power since the team went back to metal bats.
Nearly everyone is a threat to hit one out of the park. Landwehr hit one the last time Post 218 played in Sedalia. Czeschin and Molitor homered in the final zone game.
Czeschin normally leads off and plays second base with Bryce Mayer hitting second and playing shortstop.
Hunter plays first base or designated hitter and has batted third lately with left fielder Quinton Poepsel fourth. Hackmann can pitch, play first or serve as designated hitter. Landwehr plays third base.
From there, Gardner has flexibility in the lineup. Molitor and Louie Eckelkamp share catching duties while both also can play right field. Joe Bauer also platoons there.
Levi Weber and Tyler Glosemeyer platoon in center field.
Stahlman steps in to shortstop for Mayer when he’s pitching. Stahlman also can play third base or outfield.
Others include Wil Heggemann and Josh Garbs. Heggemann can play first base, outfield and designated hitter. Garbs is an infielder.
Post 218 has pitching depth as well. Hackmann and Mayer normally are the top two starters with Brandon Stahlman next. Helfrich started two games at the zone tournament, winning both.
Others capable of stepping up to pitch include Bruner, Quenten Ray, Bauer and Jared Schrader.